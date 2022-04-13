Generational Equity Advises Orgain Building Supply Company in Its Sale to Ambassador

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Orgain Building Supply Company to Ambassador Supply. The transaction closed March 18, 2022.

Originally founded in 1921, Orgain Building Supply Co. (Orgain) is a fifth-generation Company. It is a full-service building supplier with product lines consisting of lumber, roofing, insulation, drywall, trusses, brick, doors, windows, cabinets, flooring, paint, and hardware, among others. The Company also offers installation of cabinets, insulation, carpet, countertops, tile, and hardwood, among others. Orgain is located in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Supply maintains the goal of transforming the building industry and assisting established companies to help build a better future for their organization. Ambassador Supply invests in the following areas of focus: manufacturing, distribution, retail, development companies, general contractors and building technologies.

Ambassador is honored to welcome Orgain into the Ambassador Supply family as the company continues its dedication to the high-quality service that elevated them to being recognized as a leader in building materials. Ambassador Supply has been invested in lumber supply since 2012. With the assistance of Ambassador Supply leadership, Orgain Building Supply will maintain their current employees including 90 employees in Clarksville, Tenn.

"Orgain has a rich heritage in a vibrant and growing market and will greatly augment the continued growth of Ambassador Supply. Orgain, built on a strong family legacy, has always invested and focused on the success of its employees — it is what has made the company what it is today and what made it attractive to us," says Brad Crawford, Ambassador Supply CEO. "The Company has a legacy of providing full-service building supply solutions throughout the greater Nashville area for 100 years."

"My employees and I are extremely excited to become part of the Ambassador Supply family," Hunter Orgain said. "We look forward to our continued growth in Clarksville, Tennessee and surrounding counties in this new chapter joined with Ambassador Supply. Orgain Building Supply will continue to strive to take care of our contractors and customers and will always stand behind our slogan - service is our most important product."

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Mark Long, with the support of Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, Ryan Johnson successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director Doug Morrow established the initial relationship with Orgain.

"It was pleasure working with both parties on this. It was obvious from the outset that the two companies were a cultural fit," said Long. "The attendant level of trust in this circumstance made working thru the inevitable issues quite seamless."

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

