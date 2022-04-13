Ouster Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Company to Report Q1 2022 Results on May 3, 2022
Ouster, Inc. OUST, a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, automotive, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 and will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its results.
Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://conferencingportals.com/event/xojjoxlp. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast, and later as a replay for at least 30 days on Ouster's investor website at https://investors.ouster.com.
A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through May 17, 2022 by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S., or (647) 362-9199 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 93428.
About Ouster
Ouster OUST is building a safer and more sustainable future through its high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster's sensors offer an excellent combination of price and performance with the flexibility to span hundreds of use-cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
