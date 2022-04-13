Thumbtack Names Amee Chande to Board of Directors

Former Alibaba, Walmart, Waymo Veteran Joins on Eve of New Growth Initiatives Aimed at Deepening Company's Partnership with Homeowners

Thumbtack, the modern home management platform, today announced that Amee Chande will join the company's board of directors after more than a decade in leadership roles at multinational brands that include Alibaba, Walmart, and Waymo.

In this new role, she will serve as the chair of the company's nominating and governance committee. Chande joins the board in advance of major new initiatives at Thumbtack that are designed to expand its relationship with homeowners.

"Whether it was helping Walmart launch retail health clinics across its national footprint or helping Alibaba develop new business ideas to continually shape an integrated global strategy, Amee has been at the forefront of driving innovation and growth at global brands," said Marco Zappacosta, co-founder and CEO of Thumbtack. "Even more impressive is her lifelong commitment to mentoring, coaching, and developing teams. We look forward to having her people-first leadership here at Thumbtack."

Chande is currently a board member at Air Canada (ACDVF), Canada's largest domestic and international airline, carrying millions of passengers on thousands of flights daily to destinations worldwide, and an advisor at Chargepoint, the largest online network of independently owned EV charging stations operating in 14 countries. She also serves as an advisory board member to Livingbridge Private Equity.

"Thumbtack is poised to introduce one of the most innovative and groundbreaking initiatives in the home services industry, and I'm really looking forward to playing a role in helping to scale this rapidly growing business," Chande said. "The management team at Thumbtack is one of the strongest I've seen, and I can't wait to roll up my sleeves with my fellow board members and get to work with them."

A seasoned executive with experience across consumer technology, ecommerce, and marketplace businesses, Chande helps companies challenge the status quo and redefine markets. She previously served as Chief Commercial Officer at Waymo, Google's self-driving car project. At Alibaba, she was Managing Director of Global Strategy and Operations for four years. In her tenure as a Vice President at Walmart, she oversaw the roll out of Marketside, the company's first new U.S. store format in more than a decade and also oversaw the opening of the initial 50 pilot retail health clinics within Walmart Stores.

Over the course of her career, Chande has held Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President roles at global retailers including NutriCenter, Staples, and Tesco. Additionally, she served on the board of directors of World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts as well as Signature Flight Support, which provides services to the owners and operators of private and business aircraft.

With the appointment of Chande, Thumbtack's board consists of seven members, including Sean Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer of Soar Capital; Jed Katz, Managing Director, Javelin Venture Partners; Lily Sarafan, Co-Founder and Executive Chair of TheKey; Bryan Schreier, Partner, Sequoia Capital; Jonathan Swanson, Co-founder, Thumbtack; and Marco Zappacosta, CEO and Co-founder, Thumbtack.

About Thumbtack

​​Thumbtack is a technology leader building the modern home management platform. Through the Thumbtack app, homeowners can effortlessly manage their homes — confidently knowing what to do, when to do it, and who to hire. Bringing the $500 billion home services industry online, Thumbtack empowers millions of homeowners to fix, maintain, and improve their most valuable asset. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Javelin Venture Partners, Baillie Gifford, and CapitalG, among others.

