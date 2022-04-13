Evercore to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on April 27, 2022

Evercore EVR will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 6:45 a.m. Evercore will host a related conference call, accessible via telephone and the internet, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.
Evercore's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John S. Weinberg, and Chief Financial Officer, Celeste Mellet, will review the Firm's first quarter 2022 financial results. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session. This conference call is expected to last approximately one hour.
Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by dialing (877) 359-9508 (toll-free domestic) or (224) 357-2393 (international); passcode: 1168879. Please register at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. A replay of the call will be available for one week via telephone starting approximately one hour after the call ends. The replay can be accessed at (855) 859-2056 (toll-free domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international); passcode: 1168879. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the For Investors section of Evercore's website at www.evercore.com. The webcast will be archived on Evercore's website for 30 days.
About Evercore
Evercore EVR is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.
