FIS Teams with Fireblocks to Accelerate Crypto Adoption within Capital Markets Industry Globally

FIS and Fireblocks are teaming to provide enterprise-grade digital asset investing and wallet technology, lending and decentralized finance (DeFi) to FIS capital market clients.

Capital markets buy-side, sell-side and corporate firms can now efficiently gain access to the largest crypto trading venues, liquidity providers, lending desks and DeFi applications.

Today, financial technology leader FIS® FIS announced it has teamed with Fireblocks to accelerate crypto adoption within the capital markets industry by enabling firms of all types to access the largest crypto trading venues, liquidity providers, lending desks and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

A recent study found that 69 percent of institutional investors in the U.S. would like to adopt digital assets as a part of their investment portfolio.1

Leveraging the Fireblocks platform, FIS capital markets clients can move, store and issue digital assets, and gain access to self-custody digital asset wallet technology, an asset transfer network and tools to access staking, DeFi and other more advanced forms of digital asset exposure.

"As digital currencies become more mainstream, capital markets firms will greatly benefit from a single destination that helps them manage many classes of digital assets," said Nasser Khodri, Head of Capital Markets at FIS. "This exciting new agreement is a proof point of our commitment to invest in growing our digital asset capabilities for our global client base."

"The strategic partnership with FIS will bring the Fireblocks technology to nearly every type of buy-side, sell-side and corporate institution in traditional assets," said Michael Shaulov, Chief Executive Officer at Fireblocks. "Together, we will enable a quick way for existing and prospective FIS clients to onboard their digital asset operations and begin tapping into these fast-growing markets."

FIS continues to expand its portfolio of crypto and digital asset offerings for clients across multiple markets, including card-to-crypto and other money movement services for 4 of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges. The company also recently announced new crypto regulation capabilities.

