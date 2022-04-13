Corindus Announces New Office Opening in Newton to Support Growth

77K square-foot facility to accommodate growth
Corindus, A Siemens Healthineers Company and a leading developer of precision vascular robotics, announced today the opening of its new headquarters at 275 Grove Street in Newton, Mass. Siemens Healthineers relocated the Corindus headquarters from its previous location in Waltham to accommodate company growth, doubling the size of the current location from 35,000 square feet to 77,000 square feet. The headquarters will serve as the global Center of Excellence for Siemens Healthineers endovascular robotic technologies, encompassing development, manufacturing, and administration.
"Our new facility is a testament to the commitment Siemens Healthineers has made to metro Boston and Massachusetts as a hub for innovative talent," said Wayne Markowitz, Executive Vice President and Head of Corindus. "As we continue to advance our robotic-assisted platform, the new facility will support our mission to elevate the standard of care and increase access to cutting-edge treatment for coronary artery and neurovascular disease."
The new facility marks the first of 15 new offices or major facility expansions that Siemens Healthineers plans in the U.S. The Newton facility is a larger, modern, flexible workspace built to accommodate workforce growth and respond to employee desires in a new, collaborative work environment.
"Siemens Healthineers is an important addition to the Newton Community's growing roster of innovative companies," said Massachusetts 4th Congressional District Rep. Jake Auchincloss. "I'm honored to welcome a leader in the endovascular robotics space and look forward to the company's continued growth and leadership as a top employer in the area."
"The significantly larger lab space and the additional investments in equipment and technology will aid in the development process of our devices," said Per Bergman, Vice President of Research and Development at Corindus. "The larger dedicated lab for research and development activities will enable our innovation teams to more effectively collaborate and scale our technology. Our new state-of-the-art cleanroom and a model shop will allow for quicker prototype machining and reduced development timelines."
The space features a fully equipped "Customer Experience Center" that simulates the robotic setup in a hospital catheterization lab and control room that will include remote capabilities over various types of connections. The new office will provide physicians and cath lab personnel the opportunity to participate in interactive demonstrations of the CorPath® GRX System and future innovations.
Siemens Healthineers is striving to reduce the impact of major diseases and is intensifying its clinical focus in four key disease states: coronary artery disease, stroke, lung cancer, and liver cancer. As the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to percutaneous coronary and vascular procedures and the only CE Marked robotic system for neurovascular use in select markets, Corindus' CorPath GRX System is equipped to improve treatment modalities in coronary, peripheral and neurovascular disease.
To learn more about Corindus and the new headquarters, please visit www.corindus.com.
ABOUT CORINDUS
Corindus, A Siemens Healthineers Company, is a global technology leader in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The Company's CorPath® platform is a medical device to bring robotic precision to percutaneous coronary and vascular procedures. CorPath GRX is the second-generation robotic-assisted technology offering enhancements to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of procedures that can be performed robotically. We are focused on developing innovative robotic solutions to revolutionize treatment of emergent conditions by providing specialized and timely medical care to patients around the world.
