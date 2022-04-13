Relation Insurance Services Acquires the Assets of Ernie Yarborough Insurance Agency

Transaction adds to Relation's presence in South Carolina.

Relation Insurance Services ("Relation"), one of the largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, announced today it acquired the assets of South Carolina-based Ernie Yarborough Insurance Agency ("Yarborough"). Yarborough was previously part of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company's ("Nationwide") exclusive distribution model. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Yarborough provides personal and commercial lines insurance solutions to clients throughout South Carolina and is headquartered in Columbia, SC. Yarborough is a long-standing Nationwide exclusive agent that went independent and will join Relation's Main Street/small commercial division. Ernie Yarborough will continue to lead Yarborough under Relation.

"Ernie and his team will be tremendous additions to Relation," said Tim Hall, Executive Vice President and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Relation. "Their strong reputation and commitment to serving clients will allow us to further grow our footprint throughout South Carolina."

About Relation Insurance Services

Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk-management and benefits-consulting services through its family of brands across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 35 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has approximately 1,200 employees across more than 125 locations nationwide. Relation is a privately held corporation backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit www.relationinsurance.com for more information.

