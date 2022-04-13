Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital genome is a comprehensive digital set of genetic material that occurs in a cell or an organism. It is a simpler way to gather information concerning chronic diseases and utilized by experts to get a nearer look of genetic disorders. A digital genome acts as a supporter that facilitates instant access to trait sequences to resolve unending custom queries.

In genomics artificial intelligence focuses on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the development of computer systems that can perform tasks such as mapping genomes. Artificial intelligence and machine learning methods are currently been used to overcome various problems faced by genomics such as annotating genomic sequence elements, identifying splice sites, promoters, enhancers, and positioned nucleosomes.

Factors such as key players in the market are focusing on growth strategies such as development in AI tools and collaborations which is expected to drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence in digital genome market over forecast period.

For instance, in May 2020, NVIDIA, a U.S. based multinational technology company, had developed new artificial intelligence and genomic sequencing capabilities to help researchers track and treat COVID-19. Moreover, in September 2019, Novartis, an American Swiss multinational pharmaceutical corporation and Microsoft, a U.S. based multinational technology corporation, announced a multiyear alliance which will leverage data & artificial intelligence (AI) to transform how medicines are discovered, developed, and commercialized.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, By Offering:

Software

Services

Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, By Technology:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, By Functionality:

Genome Sequencing

Gene Editing

Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, By Application:

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Precision Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Other Applications

Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Research Bodies

Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Country

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM

Microsoft

Fabric Genomics Inc.

Verge Genomics

MolecularMatch Inc.

SOPHiA GENETICS

PrecisionLife Ltd

BenevolentAI

Deep Genomics

