Global Smart Connected Diapers Market Outlook 2020-2030: Market to Grow to $2.85 Billion, from $780 Million in 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Smart Connected Diapers Market Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 2850 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of around USD 780 Million in the year 2020.

The global smart connected diapers market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030.

Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of diapers, increasing expenditure on research and developments, along with the rising preference amongst individuals for smart products are anticipated to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years.

Additionally, factors such as the increasing count of geriatric and newborn population, and the need for diapers amongst these population, is also predicted to boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global smart connected diapers market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by component, product, usability, size, supply chain, and by region. By size, the market is segmented into small, medium, large, and extra large.

The small segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 1035.3 Million by the end of 2030, amongst all the other segments. Additionally, the segment registered a revenue of USD 265.1 Million in the year 2020.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 885.7 Million by the end of 2030, amongst the market in all the other regions. Moreover, in the year 2020, the market in the region generated a revenue of USD 190.5 Million.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global smart connected diapers market

Procter & Gamble

Verily Life Sciences LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Anavah Health

Smardii Inc.

ABENA A/S

CviCloud Corporation

SINOPULSAR

MONIT Corp.

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

Ontex BV

Simavita Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition

1.1. Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Objective and Methodology

4. Executive Summary - Global Smart Connected Diapers Market

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Market Drivers

5.2. Market Trends

6. Key Market Opportunities

7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth

8. Regulatory and Standards Landscape

9. Industry Risk Analysis

10. Pricing Analysis of Smart Connected Diapers

11. Value Chain Analysis

12. Industry Growth Outlook

13. Regional Usage Analysis

14. Technology Aspects

15. Competitive Positioning

16. Competitive Structure

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2020

16.2. Competitive Benchmarking

16.3. Company Profiles

17. Global Smart Connected Diapers Market 2020-2030

17.1. Market Overview

17.2. By Value (USD Million)

17.3. Market Segmentation

17.3.1. By Component

17.3.1.1. Hardware, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.1.2. Software, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.2. By Product

17.3.2.1. Baby Diapers, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.2.2. Adult Diapers, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.3. By Usability

17.3.3.1. Disposable, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.3.2. Non-Disposable, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.4. By Size

17.3.4.1. Small, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.4.2. Medium, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.4.3. Large, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.4.4. Extra Large, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.5. By Supply Chain

17.3.5.1. Online, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.5.2. Offline, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.6. By Region

17.3.6.1. North America, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.6.2. Europe, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.6.3. Asia Pacific, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.6.4. Latin America, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.6.5. Middle East & Africa, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4mxny

