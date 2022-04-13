Insights on the TCV Vaccines Global Market to 2030 - by Vaccine Brand, Distribution Channel and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "TCV Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Brand, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Typbar TCV vaccine is a typhoid vaccine recommended for the prevention of typhoid fever. Typbar TCV vaccine works by causing the body to produce its own protection (antibodies) against the bacteria. This vaccine is generally recommended for individuals who are traveling to areas where typhoid fever is common.
Ongoing Typbar-TCV studies will provide important data of great value to typhoid-fever-endemic regions, and for incorporation of the vaccine into routine immunization programs in endemic regions such as Asia, Latin America and others to control drug-resistant typhoid fever and the spread of antimicrobial resistance globally. World Health Organization recommends the introduction of typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) for infants and children over six months of age in typhoid-endemic countries.
This new policy help and ensure access to typhoid vaccination in communities most impacted by the disease, which is responsible for nearly 12 million infections and between 128,000 and 161,000 deaths a year. Typhoid disproportionally impacts young children and marginalized populations in much of Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and parts of Latin America and the Middle East that often have outdated, inadequate, or unsafe water and sanitation systems. With supportive global and financial policies in place, typhoid vaccines, in addition to water, sanitation, and hygiene interventions, can reach those who need them most and reduce the burden of typhoid fever.
Increasing prevalence of typhoid, increasing government initiatives promoting and advancing the development of innovative products, increasing antibiotic resistance and adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as collaboration and agreement, in order to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their presence in the market. These are the major factors expected to drive the growth of global TCV vaccines market over the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global TCV vaccines market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global TCV vaccines market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global TCV vaccines market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global TCV vaccines market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global TCV Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Brand:
- Ty21a (Vivotif)
- ViCPS (Typhim Vi)
- Vi-TT (Peda-typhTM)
- Typbar TCV
Global TCV Vaccines Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Public
- UNICEF
- Tender (Govt.)
- Private
Global TCV Vaccines Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Company Overview
- Material Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Sanofi SA
- Bharat Biotech
- PT BIO FARMA
- PaxVax, Inc.
