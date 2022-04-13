Super Group Reports Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

FY 2021 Revenue up 45% year-over-year to €1.32 billion

FY 2021 Profit for the year up 58% year-over-year to €235.9 million

FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of €289.5 million, a 60% increase from prior year

Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC ("SGHC" or "Super Group"), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, today announced full-year 2021 financial results for its operating subsidiary, SGHC Limited. Super Group completed a business combination on January 27, 2022, with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. as a result of which all of the shareholders of SGHC Limited also exchanged their shares for shares of Super Group in a pre-closing reorganization. Prior to January 27, 2022, SGHC did not conduct any operations other than incurring costs to effect the reorganization and business combination. The results herein reflect the results of SGHC Limited for the full-year 2021 acquiring 100% of the equity interests of SGHC Limited in the business combination.

Neal Menashe, CEO of Super Group, commented: "We are delighted to report strong growth and profitability in 2021, demonstrating the successful execution of our global growth strategy. We are, as ever, grateful to our dedicated global team that have delivered this outstanding financial performance. We listed on the New York Stock Exchange at the start of 2022, a major landmark for Super Group after two decades of leadership in more than 20 markets around the world. We expanded on our partnerships throughout the year and our portfolio now stands in excess of 70 active deals in 17 different countries. These include major sporting brands and teams, notably in the National Hockey League, the National Basketball Association and the Association of Tennis Professionals. With an eye on our growth and profitability profile, we couldn't be more excited to execute on our plans in 2022 and beyond."

Full-Year 2021 Financial Highlights

The financial highlights are a summary from the financial statements. This includes the various acquisitions related to the reorganization at various times, over a period of three years.

Over the last three years the business conducted a reorganization by combining existing, stand-alone companies into the newly formed Super Group.

These acquisitions took place at different dates across the three-year period - as a result of this and other factors, Super Group's results of operations and financial position may not be comparable from year to year. See below "Restructuring Timeline" for an overview of timings of the acquisitions related to the reorganization.

Revenue increased 45% to €1.32 billion for 2021 from €908 million in the prior year. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to strong organic growth in most markets, despite impacts from tightening of regulations in some European markets or, in some cases, ceasing operations in a particular market.

Profit for the year was €235.9 million compared to €149.2 million in the prior year.

EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased 46% to €314.5 million compared to €215.8 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes transaction costs and gains on derivative contracts and bargain purchases, increased 60% to €289.5 million compared to €180.8 million in the prior year.

Monthly Average Customers for the year increased by 75% from 1.50 million in 2020 to 2.62 million in 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents increased 112% during the year, from €138.5 million at the end of 2020 to €293.8 million at the end of 2021.

Alinda van Wyk, CFO of Super Group commented: "It has been another tremendous year for Super Group, thanks to continued organic growth of the business and our ongoing expansion into new markets around the world. Despite regulatory tightening in some European markets, we exceeded our forecasts for both Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. In addition, Super Group had another year of strong cashflow generation, which saw cash and cash equivalent balances more than double during 2021.

"We are proud of all of our teams across the globe and thank them for their efforts in delivering these results. This is a fantastic performance for Super Group's first publicly reported year-end earnings.

"The past year has been challenging and exciting, culminating in the NYSE listing of Super Group on January 27, 2022. We are looking forward to new opportunities and challenges in the years to come."

Business Highlights

In 2022, Super Group has launched in three new regulated markets, including Bulgaria.

Super Group signed over 30 key sponsorship agreements in 2021, with an additional nine agreements signed in 2022.

In 2021, Betway, the Betway brand and Spin launched in nine new regulated markets. International launches included France and Tanzania for Betway and Mexico for Spin.

Super Group executed a binding, conditional agreement to acquire US-based Digital Gaming Corporation ("DGC"). As of April 13, 2022 DGC is live in six U.S. states with the Betway brand (Iowa, Colorado, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Arizona) and has secured market access in up to 12 states. The closing of the transaction, expected in the second half of this year, is conditional on regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Disaggregation of revenue Group revenue disaggregated by product line for the year ended December 31, 2021: Betway Spin Total € '000s € '000s € '000s Online casino 228,801 629,924 858,725 Sports betting 385,368 1,814 387,182 Brand licensing 71,053 - 71,053 Other 2,530 1,168 3,698 Total Group revenue 687,752 632,906 1,320,658 Group revenue disaggregated by product line for the year ended December 31, 2020: Betway Spin Total € '000s € '000s € '000s Online casino 172,093 511,311 683,404 Sports betting 161,080 293 161,373 Brand licensing 61,352 1,890 63,242 Total Group revenue 394,525 513,494 908,019

Geographical Information

SGHC's performance can also be reviewed by considering the geographical markets and geographical locations within which the Group operates.

2021 Betway Spin Total € '000s € '000s € '000s Africa and Middle East 212,027 5,350 217,377 Asia and Pacific 201,887 127,863 329,750 Europe 129,248 19,858 149,106 North America 130,683 462,969 593,652 South/Latin America 13,907 16,866 30,773 687,752 632,906 1,320,658 % % % Total Total Total Africa and Middle East 31% 1% 17% Asia and Pacific 29% 20% 25% Europe 19% 3% 11% North America 19% 73% 45% South/Latin America 2% 3% 2% 2020 Betway Spin Total € '000s € '000s € '000s Africa and Middle East 30,220 8,603 38,823 Asia and Pacific 151,351 85,103 236,454 Europe 137,964 56,786 194,750 North America 71,667 348,946 420,613 South/Latin America 3,323 14,056 17,379 394,525 513,494 908,019 % % % Total Total Total Africa and Middle East 8% 2% 4% Asia and Pacific 38% 16% 26% Europe 35% 11% 21% North America 18% 68% 47% South/Latin America 1% 3% 2%

Reorganization Timeline

Over the last three years, the business conducted a restructuring by combining existing, stand-alone companies into the newly formed Super Group.

SGHC Limited was formed on July 6, 2020.

The following transactions took place during 2019, 2020 and 2021 as part of the reorganization:

Pindus is the predecessor entity, and its results are reflected in the financial statements prior to July 31, 2019.

July 26, 2019 - Fengari was deemed to have been acquired.

April 1, 2020 - Pelion was deemed to have been acquired.

May 4, 2020 - Pelion acquired Lanester.

September 30, 2020 - Yakira and Gazelle were both acquired.

January 11, 2021 - Raging River was deemed to have been acquired.

April 9, 2021 - Webhost, Partner Media and Buffalo were acquired.

April 14, 2021 - DigiProc Consolidated was acquired.

April 19, 2021 - Raichu Investments was acquired.

On September 2, 2021 - SGHC purchased 100% of the outstanding shares of Smart Business Solutions S.A.

December 1, 2021 - SGHC purchased 100% of the outstanding shares in Haber Investments, and Red Interactive.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes non-GAAP financial information not presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP company-specific performance measures that Super Group uses to supplement the Company's results presented in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before depreciation, amortization, financial income, financial expense and income tax expense/credit. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA less gain on bargain purchase and gain on derivative contracts plus transaction costs.

Super Group believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance as they are similar to measures reported by the Company's public competitors and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects.

Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by IFRS to be recorded in Super Group's financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with IFRS results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results and guidance prepared in accordance with IFRS, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS results.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable IFRS financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included below. Super Group urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly named non-GAAP measures differently than we do, which limits their usefulness in comparing our financial results with theirs.

Reconciliation of Profit to Adjusted EBITDA 2021 2020 € '000s € '000s Profit for the year 235,878 149,217 Income tax (9,970) 429 Finance income (1,312) (257) Finance expense 6,370 10,991 Depreciation and amortization expense 83,560 55,407 EBITDA 314,526 215,787 Transaction costs 7,107 - Gain on derivative contracts (15,830) - Gain on bargain purchase (16,349) (34,995) Adjusted EBITDA 289,454 180,792

About Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group's successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations and timing related to market entries and expansion, projections of market opportunity and growth, expected growth of Super Group's customer base, expansion into new markets and development of strategic partnerships, and plans to acquire DGC.

These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "pipeline," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (ii) the ability to maintain the listing of Super Group's securities on a national securities exchange; (iii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Super Group operates; (iv) variations in operating performance across competitors; (v) changes in laws and regulations affecting Super Group's business; (vi) Super Group's inability to meet or exceed its financial projections; (vii) changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (viii) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ix) future global, regional or local economic and market conditions affecting the sports betting and gaming industry; (x) changes in existing laws and regulations, or their interpretation or enforcement, or the regulatory climate with respect to the sports betting and gaming industry; (xi) the ability of Super Group's customers to deposit funds in order to participate in Super Group's gaming products; (xii) compliance with regulatory requirements in a particular regulated jurisdiction, or Super Group's ability to successfully obtain a license or permit applied for in a particular regulated jurisdiction, or maintain, renew or expand existing licenses; (xiii) the technological solutions Super Group has in place to block customers in certain jurisdictions, including jurisdictions where Super Group's business is illegal, or which are sanctioned by countries in which Super Group operates from accessing its offerings; (xiv) Super Group's ability to restrict and manage betting limits at the individual customer level based on individual customer profiles and risk level to the enterprise; (xv) the ability by Super Group's key executives, certain employees or other individuals related to the business, including significant shareholders, to obtain the necessary licenses or comply with individual regulatory obligations in certain jurisdictions; (xvi) protection or enforcement of Super Group's intellectual property rights, the confidentiality of its trade secrets and confidential information, or the costs involved in protecting or enforcing Super Group's intellectual property rights and confidential information; (xvii) compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws in Super Group's collection, storage and use, including sharing and international transfers, of personal data; (xviii) failures, errors, defects or disruptions in Super Group's information technology and other systems and platforms; (xix) Super Group's ability to develop new products, services, and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; (xx) Super Group's ability to maintain and grow its market share, including its ability to enter new markets and acquire and retain paying customers; (xxi) the success, including win or hold rates, of existing and future online betting and gaming products; (xxii) competition within the broader entertainment industry; (xxiii) Super Group's reliance on strategic relationships with land based casinos, sports teams, event planners, local licensing partners and advertisers; (xxiv) events or media coverage relating to, or the popularity of, online betting and gaming industry; (xxv) trading, liability management and pricing risk related to Super Group's participation in the sports betting and gaming industry; (xxvi) accessibility to the services of banks, credit card issuers and payment processing services providers due to the nature of Super Group's business; (xxvii) the regulatory approvals related to Super Group's acquisition of DGC; (xxviii) the integration of the DGC business; and (xxix) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time for Super Group including those under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Shell Company Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 2, 2022, and in Super Group's other filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in other documents filed or that may be filed by Super Group from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward- looking statements, and Super Group assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Super Group does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

SGHC Limited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 2021 2020 % € '000s € '000s Change Revenue 1,320,658 908,019 45% Direct and marketing expenses (896,494) (612,689) 46% Other operating income 8,042 - General and administration expenses (149,859) (114,538) 31% Depreciation and amortization expense (83,560) (55,407) 51% Profit from operations 198,787 125,385 59% Finance income 1,312 257 411% Finance expense (6,370) (10,991) -42% Gain on derivative contracts 15,830 - Gain on bargain purchase 16,349 34,995 -53% Profit before taxation 225,908 149,646 51% Income tax benefit/(expense) 9,970 (429) -2424% Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent 235,878 149,217 58% Other comprehensive (loss)/income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation (816) (388) 217% Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year (816) (388) 217% Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to owners of the parent 235,062 148,829 58% Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 55,497,173 54,415,374 Earnings per share, basic and diluted 4.25 2.74

SGHC Limited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 2021 2020 % ASSETS € '000s € '000s Change Non-current assets Intangible assets 172,954 198,794 -13% Goodwill 25,023 18,843 33% Property, plant and equipment 12,498 4,643 169% Right-of-use assets 14,541 8,956 62% Deferred tax assets 24,108 13,734 76% Regulatory deposits 8,594 2,901 196% Loans receivable NC 25,516 39,804 -36% Financial assets 1,686 - 284,920 287,675 -1% Current assets Trade and other receivables 169,252 108,845 55% Income tax receivables 35,806 3,999 795% Restricted cash 60,296 12,093 399% Cash and cash equivalents 293,798 138,540 112% 559,152 263,477 112% TOTAL ASSETS 844,072 551,152 53% LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities NC 10,896 6,754 61% Deferred tax liability 9,248 9,211 0% Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 764 27,001 -97% 20,908 42,966 -51% Current liabilities Lease liabilities 5,353 2,318 131% Deferred consideration 13,200 2,089 532% Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 3,008 183,722 -98% Trade and other payables 147,353 143,309 3% Customer liabilities 51,959 43,709 19% Provisions 47,715 45,766 4% Income tax payables 40,524 16,399 147% 309,112 437,312 -29% TOTAL LIABILITIES 330,020 480,278 -31% EQUITY Issued capital 269,338 61,222 340% Foreign exchange reserve (2,094) (1,278) 96% Retained profit 246,808 10,930 2158% EQUITY 514,052 70,874 625% TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 844,072 551,152 53%

SGHC Limited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 2021 2020 % € '000s € '000s Change Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the year 235,878 149,217 58% Add back: Income tax expense (9,970) 429 Loss on disposal of assets 2,184 88 Gain on derivative contracts (15,830) - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 3,155 2,206 Bad debt 2,608 - Waiver of loans (2,339) - Gain on bargain purchase (16,349) (34,995) Amortization of right-of-use assets 2,841 2,010 Amortization of intangible assets 77,564 51,191 Increase in provisions 3,425 5,200 Finance income (1,312) (257) Finance expense 5,861 10,991 Unrealized foreign currency gain 101 (2,036) Changes in working capital: Increase in trade and other receivables (19,192) (30,940) (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (36,970) 8,679 Increase/(decrease) in customer liabilities 6,251 5,304 Change in restricted cash (7,336) 2,814 Decrease in provisions (706) (13,666) Cash from operating activities 229,864 156,235 Corporation tax rebates received 12,718 - Corporation tax paid (32,729) (4,910) Net cash flows from operating activities 209,853 151,325 39% Cash received in interest 981 257 Acquisition of intangible assets (23,606) (10,142) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (3,147) (1,973) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired 19,813 29,835 Cash used in financial assets (1,686) - Restricted cash guarantee (40,795) - Receipts from loans receivable 37,183 - Issuance of related party loans receivable (666) - Issuance of loans receivable (544) (23,863) Proceeds from/(cash used) in regulatory deposits (5,693) 48 Net cash flows from/(used in) from investing activities (18,160) (5,838) 211% Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities Shares repurchased (10,731) - Proceeds from shares issued net of transaction costs 3,072 6,221 Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings - 7,142 Cash paid for deferred consideration (4,050) (66,027) Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings (24,641) (15,779) Repayment of lease liabilities - interest (532) (707) Repayment of lease liabilities - principal (2,881) (1,938) Dividends paid - (10,000) Net cash flows used in financing activities (39,763) (81,088) -51% Increase in cash and cash equivalents 151,930 64,399 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 138,540 74,365 Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 3,328 (224) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 293,798 138,540 112%

