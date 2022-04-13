ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Super Group Reports Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

by Business Wire
April 13, 2022 7:30 AM | 94 min read
  • FY 2021 Revenue up 45% year-over-year to €1.32 billion
  • FY 2021 Profit for the year up 58% year-over-year to €235.9 million
  • FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of €289.5 million, a 60% increase from prior year
  • Management to host conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET

Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC ("SGHC" or "Super Group"), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, today announced full-year 2021 financial results for its operating subsidiary, SGHC Limited. Super Group completed a business combination on January 27, 2022, with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. as a result of which all of the shareholders of SGHC Limited also exchanged their shares for shares of Super Group in a pre-closing reorganization. Prior to January 27, 2022, SGHC did not conduct any operations other than incurring costs to effect the reorganization and business combination. The results herein reflect the results of SGHC Limited for the full-year 2021 acquiring 100% of the equity interests of SGHC Limited in the business combination.

Neal Menashe, CEO of Super Group, commented: "We are delighted to report strong growth and profitability in 2021, demonstrating the successful execution of our global growth strategy. We are, as ever, grateful to our dedicated global team that have delivered this outstanding financial performance. We listed on the New York Stock Exchange at the start of 2022, a major landmark for Super Group after two decades of leadership in more than 20 markets around the world. We expanded on our partnerships throughout the year and our portfolio now stands in excess of 70 active deals in 17 different countries. These include major sporting brands and teams, notably in the National Hockey League, the National Basketball Association and the Association of Tennis Professionals. With an eye on our growth and profitability profile, we couldn't be more excited to execute on our plans in 2022 and beyond."

Full-Year 2021 Financial Highlights

The financial highlights are a summary from the financial statements. This includes the various acquisitions related to the reorganization at various times, over a period of three years.

Over the last three years the business conducted a reorganization by combining existing, stand-alone companies into the newly formed Super Group.

These acquisitions took place at different dates across the three-year period - as a result of this and other factors, Super Group's results of operations and financial position may not be comparable from year to year. See below "Restructuring Timeline" for an overview of timings of the acquisitions related to the reorganization.

  • Revenue increased 45% to €1.32 billion for 2021 from €908 million in the prior year. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to strong organic growth in most markets, despite impacts from tightening of regulations in some European markets or, in some cases, ceasing operations in a particular market.
  • Profit for the year was €235.9 million compared to €149.2 million in the prior year.
  • EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased 46% to €314.5 million compared to €215.8 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes transaction costs and gains on derivative contracts and bargain purchases, increased 60% to €289.5 million compared to €180.8 million in the prior year.
  • Monthly Average Customers for the year increased by 75% from 1.50 million in 2020 to 2.62 million in 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents increased 112% during the year, from €138.5 million at the end of 2020 to €293.8 million at the end of 2021.

Alinda van Wyk, CFO of Super Group commented: "It has been another tremendous year for Super Group, thanks to continued organic growth of the business and our ongoing expansion into new markets around the world. Despite regulatory tightening in some European markets, we exceeded our forecasts for both Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. In addition, Super Group had another year of strong cashflow generation, which saw cash and cash equivalent balances more than double during 2021.

"We are proud of all of our teams across the globe and thank them for their efforts in delivering these results. This is a fantastic performance for Super Group's first publicly reported year-end earnings.

"The past year has been challenging and exciting, culminating in the NYSE listing of Super Group on January 27, 2022. We are looking forward to new opportunities and challenges in the years to come."

Business Highlights

  • In 2022, Super Group has launched in three new regulated markets, including Bulgaria.
  • Super Group signed over 30 key sponsorship agreements in 2021, with an additional nine agreements signed in 2022.
  • In 2021, Betway, the Betway brand and Spin launched in nine new regulated markets. International launches included France and Tanzania for Betway and Mexico for Spin.
  • Super Group executed a binding, conditional agreement to acquire US-based Digital Gaming Corporation ("DGC"). As of April 13, 2022 DGC is live in six U.S. states with the Betway brand (Iowa, Colorado, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Arizona) and has secured market access in up to 12 states. The closing of the transaction, expected in the second half of this year, is conditional on regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Disaggregation of revenue

 

Group revenue disaggregated by product line for the year ended December 31, 2021:

 

Betway

Spin

Total

€ '000s

€ '000s

€ '000s

 

 

 

Online casino

228,801

629,924

858,725

Sports betting

385,368

1,814

387,182

Brand licensing

71,053

-

71,053

Other

2,530

1,168

3,698

Total Group revenue

687,752

632,906

1,320,658

 

Group revenue disaggregated by product line for the year ended December 31, 2020:

 

Betway

Spin

Total

€ '000s

€ '000s

€ '000s

 

 

 

Online casino

172,093

511,311

683,404

Sports betting

161,080

293

161,373

Brand licensing

61,352

1,890

63,242

Total Group revenue

394,525

513,494

908,019

Geographical Information

SGHC's performance can also be reviewed by considering the geographical markets and geographical locations within which the Group operates.

 

2021

 

Betway

Spin

Total

€ '000s

€ '000s

€ '000s

 

 

 

Africa and Middle East

212,027

5,350

217,377

Asia and Pacific

201,887

127,863

329,750

Europe

129,248

19,858

149,106

North America

130,683

462,969

593,652

South/Latin America

13,907

16,866

30,773

687,752

632,906

1,320,658

 

 

 

%

%

%

Total

Total

Total

 

 

 

Africa and Middle East

31%

1%

17%

Asia and Pacific

29%

20%

25%

Europe

19%

3%

11%

North America

19%

73%

45%

South/Latin America

2%

3%

2%

 

 

 

 

2020

 

Betway

Spin

Total

€ '000s

€ '000s

€ '000s

 

 

 

Africa and Middle East

30,220

8,603

38,823

Asia and Pacific

151,351

85,103

236,454

Europe

137,964

56,786

194,750

North America

71,667

348,946

420,613

South/Latin America

3,323

14,056

17,379

394,525

513,494

908,019

 

 

 

%

%

%

Total

Total

Total

 

 

 

Africa and Middle East

8%

2%

4%

Asia and Pacific

38%

16%

26%

Europe

35%

11%

21%

North America

18%

68%

47%

South/Latin America

1%

3%

2%

Reorganization Timeline

Over the last three years, the business conducted a restructuring by combining existing, stand-alone companies into the newly formed Super Group.

SGHC Limited was formed on July 6, 2020.

The following transactions took place during 2019, 2020 and 2021 as part of the reorganization:

  • Pindus is the predecessor entity, and its results are reflected in the financial statements prior to July 31, 2019.
  • July 26, 2019 - Fengari was deemed to have been acquired.
  • April 1, 2020 - Pelion was deemed to have been acquired.
  • May 4, 2020 - Pelion acquired Lanester.
  • September 30, 2020 - Yakira and Gazelle were both acquired.
  • January 11, 2021 - Raging River was deemed to have been acquired.
  • April 9, 2021 - Webhost, Partner Media and Buffalo were acquired.
  • April 14, 2021 - DigiProc Consolidated was acquired.
  • April 19, 2021 - Raichu Investments was acquired.
  • On September 2, 2021 - SGHC purchased 100% of the outstanding shares of Smart Business Solutions S.A.
  • December 1, 2021 - SGHC purchased 100% of the outstanding shares in Haber Investments, and Red Interactive.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes non-GAAP financial information not presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP company-specific performance measures that Super Group uses to supplement the Company's results presented in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before depreciation, amortization, financial income, financial expense and income tax expense/credit. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA less gain on bargain purchase and gain on derivative contracts plus transaction costs.

Super Group believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance as they are similar to measures reported by the Company's public competitors and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects.

Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by IFRS to be recorded in Super Group's financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with IFRS results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results and guidance prepared in accordance with IFRS, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS results.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable IFRS financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included below. Super Group urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly named non-GAAP measures differently than we do, which limits their usefulness in comparing our financial results with theirs.

Reconciliation of Profit to Adjusted EBITDA

2021

2020

€ '000s

€ '000s

 

 

 

 

Profit for the year

235,878

149,217

Income tax

(9,970)

429

Finance income

(1,312)

(257)

Finance expense

6,370

10,991

Depreciation and amortization expense

83,560

55,407

EBITDA

314,526

215,787

Transaction costs

7,107

-

Gain on derivative contracts

(15,830)

-

Gain on bargain purchase

(16,349)

(34,995)

Adjusted EBITDA

289,454

180,792

Webcast Details
The Company will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss the full year 2021 financial results. For ease of year-over-year comparison and analysis the Company may discuss pro-forma consolidated results, including Adjusted EBITDA, which pro-forma results are included in the 2021 Earnings Review presentation posted on Investor Relations section of SGHC.com.

Participants may access the live webcast and supplemental earnings presentation on the events & presentations page of the Super Group Investor Relations website at:

https://investors.sghc.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Super Group (SGHC) Limited
Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group's successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations and timing related to market entries and expansion, projections of market opportunity and growth, expected growth of Super Group's customer base, expansion into new markets and development of strategic partnerships, and plans to acquire DGC.

These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "pipeline," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (ii) the ability to maintain the listing of Super Group's securities on a national securities exchange; (iii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Super Group operates; (iv) variations in operating performance across competitors; (v) changes in laws and regulations affecting Super Group's business; (vi) Super Group's inability to meet or exceed its financial projections; (vii) changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (viii) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ix) future global, regional or local economic and market conditions affecting the sports betting and gaming industry; (x) changes in existing laws and regulations, or their interpretation or enforcement, or the regulatory climate with respect to the sports betting and gaming industry; (xi) the ability of Super Group's customers to deposit funds in order to participate in Super Group's gaming products; (xii) compliance with regulatory requirements in a particular regulated jurisdiction, or Super Group's ability to successfully obtain a license or permit applied for in a particular regulated jurisdiction, or maintain, renew or expand existing licenses; (xiii) the technological solutions Super Group has in place to block customers in certain jurisdictions, including jurisdictions where Super Group's business is illegal, or which are sanctioned by countries in which Super Group operates from accessing its offerings; (xiv) Super Group's ability to restrict and manage betting limits at the individual customer level based on individual customer profiles and risk level to the enterprise; (xv) the ability by Super Group's key executives, certain employees or other individuals related to the business, including significant shareholders, to obtain the necessary licenses or comply with individual regulatory obligations in certain jurisdictions; (xvi) protection or enforcement of Super Group's intellectual property rights, the confidentiality of its trade secrets and confidential information, or the costs involved in protecting or enforcing Super Group's intellectual property rights and confidential information; (xvii) compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws in Super Group's collection, storage and use, including sharing and international transfers, of personal data; (xviii) failures, errors, defects or disruptions in Super Group's information technology and other systems and platforms; (xix) Super Group's ability to develop new products, services, and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; (xx) Super Group's ability to maintain and grow its market share, including its ability to enter new markets and acquire and retain paying customers; (xxi) the success, including win or hold rates, of existing and future online betting and gaming products; (xxii) competition within the broader entertainment industry; (xxiii) Super Group's reliance on strategic relationships with land based casinos, sports teams, event planners, local licensing partners and advertisers; (xxiv) events or media coverage relating to, or the popularity of, online betting and gaming industry; (xxv) trading, liability management and pricing risk related to Super Group's participation in the sports betting and gaming industry; (xxvi) accessibility to the services of banks, credit card issuers and payment processing services providers due to the nature of Super Group's business; (xxvii) the regulatory approvals related to Super Group's acquisition of DGC; (xxviii) the integration of the DGC business; and (xxix) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time for Super Group including those under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Shell Company Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 2, 2022, and in Super Group's other filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in other documents filed or that may be filed by Super Group from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward- looking statements, and Super Group assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Super Group does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

SGHC Limited

 

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

2021

2020

%

€ '000s

€ '000s

Change

 

 

 

Revenue

 

1,320,658

908,019

45%

Direct and marketing expenses

 

(896,494)

(612,689)

46%

Other operating income

 

8,042

-

 

General and administration expenses

 

(149,859)

(114,538)

31%

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

(83,560)

(55,407)

51%

 

 

 

 

Profit from operations

 

198,787

125,385

59%

Finance income

 

1,312

257

411%

Finance expense

 

(6,370)

(10,991)

-42%

Gain on derivative contracts

 

15,830

-

 

Gain on bargain purchase

 

16,349

34,995

-53%

Profit before taxation

 

225,908

149,646

51%

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax benefit/(expense)

 

9,970

(429)

-2424%

 

 

 

 

Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent

 

235,878

149,217

58%

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

 

 

 

 

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation

 

(816)

(388)

217%

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

 

(816)

(388)

217%

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to owners of the parent

 

235,062

148,829

58%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

55,497,173

54,415,374

 

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

 

4.25

2.74

 

 

SGHC Limited

 

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

%

ASSETS

€ '000s

 

€ '000s

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets

172,954

 

198,794

 

-13%

Goodwill

25,023

 

18,843

 

33%

Property, plant and equipment

12,498

 

4,643

 

169%

Right-of-use assets

14,541

 

8,956

 

62%

Deferred tax assets

24,108

 

13,734

 

76%

Regulatory deposits

8,594

 

2,901

 

196%

Loans receivable NC

25,516

 

39,804

 

-36%

Financial assets

1,686

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

284,920

 

287,675

 

-1%

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade and other receivables

169,252

 

108,845

 

55%

Income tax receivables

35,806

 

3,999

 

795%

Restricted cash

60,296

 

12,093

 

399%

Cash and cash equivalents

293,798

 

138,540

 

112%

 

 

 

 

 

559,152

 

263,477

 

112%

TOTAL ASSETS

844,072

 

551,152

 

53%

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease liabilities NC

10,896

 

6,754

 

61%

Deferred tax liability

9,248

 

9,211

 

0%

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

764

 

27,001

 

-97%

 

 

 

 

 

20,908

 

42,966

 

-51%

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease liabilities

5,353

 

2,318

 

131%

Deferred consideration

13,200

 

2,089

 

532%

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

3,008

 

183,722

 

-98%

Trade and other payables

147,353

 

143,309

 

3%

Customer liabilities

51,959

 

43,709

 

19%

Provisions

47,715

 

45,766

 

4%

Income tax payables

40,524

 

16,399

 

147%

 

 

 

 

 

309,112

 

437,312

 

-29%

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

330,020

 

480,278

 

-31%

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Issued capital

269,338

 

61,222

 

340%

Foreign exchange reserve

(2,094)

 

(1,278)

 

96%

Retained profit

246,808

 

10,930

 

2158%

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

514,052

 

70,874

 

625%

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

844,072

 

551,152

 

53%

 

SGHC Limited

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

%

€ '000s

 

€ '000s

 

Change

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

Profit for the year

235,878

 

149,217

 

58%

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

(9,970)

 

429

 

 

Loss on disposal of assets

2,184

 

88

 

 

Gain on derivative contracts

(15,830)

 

-

 

 

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

3,155

 

2,206

 

 

Bad debt

2,608

 

-

 

 

Waiver of loans

(2,339)

 

-

 

 

Gain on bargain purchase

(16,349)

 

(34,995)

 

 

Amortization of right-of-use assets

2,841

 

2,010

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

77,564

 

51,191

 

 

Increase in provisions

3,425

 

5,200

 

 

Finance income

(1,312)

 

(257)

 

 

Finance expense

5,861

 

10,991

 

 

Unrealized foreign currency gain

101

 

(2,036)

 

 

Changes in working capital:

 

 

 

 

 

Increase in trade and other receivables

(19,192)

 

(30,940)

 

 

(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables

(36,970)

 

8,679

 

 

Increase/(decrease) in customer liabilities

6,251

 

5,304

 

 

Change in restricted cash

(7,336)

 

2,814

 

 

Decrease in provisions

(706)

 

(13,666)

 

 

Cash from operating activities

229,864

 

156,235

 

 

Corporation tax rebates received

12,718

 

-

 

 

Corporation tax paid

(32,729)

 

(4,910)

 

 

Net cash flows from operating activities

209,853

 

151,325

 

39%

Cash received in interest

981

 

257

 

 

Acquisition of intangible assets

(23,606)

 

(10,142)

 

 

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(3,147)

 

(1,973)

 

 

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

19,813

 

29,835

 

 

Cash used in financial assets

(1,686)

 

-

 

 

Restricted cash guarantee

(40,795)

 

-

 

 

Receipts from loans receivable

37,183

 

-

 

 

Issuance of related party loans receivable

(666)

 

-

 

 

Issuance of loans receivable

(544)

 

(23,863)

 

 

Proceeds from/(cash used) in regulatory deposits

(5,693)

 

48

 

 

Net cash flows from/(used in) from investing activities

(18,160)

 

(5,838)

 

211%

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

Shares repurchased

(10,731)

 

-

 

 

Proceeds from shares issued net of transaction costs

3,072

 

6,221

 

 

Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings

-

 

7,142

 

 

Cash paid for deferred consideration

(4,050)

 

(66,027)

 

 

Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings

(24,641)

 

(15,779)

 

 

Repayment of lease liabilities - interest

(532)

 

(707)

 

 

Repayment of lease liabilities - principal

(2,881)

 

(1,938)

 

 

Dividends paid

-

 

(10,000)

 

 

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(39,763)

 

(81,088)

 

-51%

 

 

 

 

 

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

151,930

 

64,399

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

138,540

 

74,365

 

 

Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held

3,328

 

(224)

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

293,798

 

138,540

 

112%

Source: Super Group

Category: Financial

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.