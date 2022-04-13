Turning Point Brands Appoints Summer Frein as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Cronos Group Executive Joins Company with Over 15 Years of Marketing and Brand Experience

Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB ("the Company"), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, announced today that it has appointed Summer Frein as the Company's Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Frein is responsible for driving Turning Point Brands' marketing strategy across the Company's extensive brand portfolio.

"As Turning Point Brands continues to transform into a more diversified consumer packaged goods company, Summer's vast experience leading the planning, strategic development and execution for notable consumer brands will be extremely valuable," said Yavor Efremov, President and CEO, Turning Point Brands. "I look forward to working closely with Summer as she helps our team to improve our differentiated, world-class brands' profile and consumer acceptance."

Ms. Frein previously served as General Manager at Cronos Group, USA, where she designed and implemented the company's sales and marketing strategy. Ms. Frein also previously led Cronos Group's U.S. brand sales operations, including building and managing brand and retail partnerships for the Lord Jones™ and Happy Dance™ brands.

Prior to joining Cronos Group, Ms. Frein held a variety of senior leadership roles at Altria Group, Inc., across sales, digital and brand marketing, strategy and business development. Notably, in 2018, she led Altria's cannabis research investment initiative as part of Altria's strategy and business development group.

"Over the course of my 15-year career, I have worked with leading adult-use consumer brands on many different sides of the business and watched Turning Point Brands evolve into the leading Company that it is today," added Ms. Frein. "This new opportunity will allow me to work with the dynamic team at Turning Point Brands to develop a long-term marketing strategy and help to fully unlock the value of the Company's iconic Zig-Zag® and Stoker's® brands."

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Turning Point Brands TPB is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients through its iconic Zig-Zag® and Stoker's® brands and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB's products are available in more than 215,000 retail outlets in North America and on sites such as www.zigzag.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.

