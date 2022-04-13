Blackwells Capital Reiterates Its Call for Peloton's Board to Sell the Company

Notes That First 60 Days Under New CEO Has Cost Shareholders Nearly $2 Billion in Lost Market Value

Peloton Can Be Reimagined and Grown Significantly With a New Strategic Owner

Blackwells Capital LLC (together with its affiliates "Blackwells," "we" or "us"), an alternative investment management firm that is a significant shareholder of Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton" or the "Company") PTON, today published a presentation highlighting the failure of Peloton's new CEO to galvanize shareholder support, address the severe and lingering governance issues facing the Company, or justify Peloton's independence.

The full presentation can be accessed here: https://tinyurl.com/3skw843y.

In the presentation, Blackwells also describes a re-imagined Peloton – a leader in a new category of "Fitness as a Service" providers – that is high growth, high margin and asset light. Blackwells notes that achieving the transition to this optimal business model while remaining public is fraught with challenges. Blackwells believes several strategic buyers would be willing to pay a significant premium for the opportunity to execute on this vision.

Jason Aintabi, Chief Investment Officer of Blackwells, issued the following statement:

"Two months have passed since John Foley was promoted into the role of Executive Chairman and Barry McCarthy came out of retirement to assume the post of CEO. Remarkably, shareholders are worse off now than before. Having provided Mr. McCarthy a $275 million sign-on compensation package, they remain at the whim of former CEO John Foley, who appears financially distressed – and a forced seller of the Company's stock – even while he still controls the Company.

Meanwhile, shareholders have lost a further $2 billion in market value.

Peloton will continue to be poorly valued for as long as a close-knit group of insiders, who have proven themselves incapable of creating value, continue to wield voting power far in excess of their economic interest. No shareholder should want Mr. Foley to still sit atop the management pyramid or control the Board through his super voting-stock. He lost his entitlement to both positions when he destroyed $40 billion of shareholder wealth in less than a year.

Peloton's powerful brand, proprietary technology, engaging instructors, and fiercely loyal subscriber base can be shaped into a much more attractive business. But this will not happen effectively in the public markets, especially for as long as Mr. Foley – who has proven utterly unable to manage Peloton or his own financial affairs – maintains control through his super-voting shares.

Blackwells calls upon Mr. Foley to recognize his own limitations and the dampening effect his control has on public market investors by immediately eliminating the dual class structure. Blackwells continues to believe that Peloton cannot be controlled by an Executive Chairman who appears to be under extreme duress, and will pursue all remedies available to it and to all shareholders."

