Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Salt hydrates are phase change materials, because they undergo a phase change when heated from their liquid state to a more solid form. These materials have many uses in industries ranging from automotive repair to the marine industry. Many oils and lubricants are derived from salt deposits in various climates around the world. In the past, these hydrates were used as insulator for engines and transmission components but recently phase changes have been found to be beneficial for many other applications.
Salt hydrates can be integrated into various textile products such as terry cloth, felt, and wool, through spinning, weaving, or bonding of fibers with various additives that change the molecular structures. Phase change materials are used in several ways in textiles such as for thermal insulation, lubricants, and thickening agents.
When the environmental temperature fluctuates, the thermal conductivity of a salt hydrate molecule will change, which in turn will change the electrical conductivity of a fiber. The fiber becomes dense, insulating, and warmer or cooler, depending on the changes in temperature. In some cases, these phase change materials have been successfully employed in thermal coatings.
Increasing funding for R&D in technologies that will improve energy productivity is expected to propel growth of the global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, The U.S. Department of Energy's Building Technologies Office awarded US$ 47.7 million to 23 competitively selected projects for R&D targeted towards the goals of the Buildings Energy Efficiency Frontiers & Innovation Technologies (BENEFIT) - 2019 Funding Opportunity Announcement.
Major players operating in the global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market are focused on adopting expansion strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in August 2021, ADVANSA started a warehouse and logistics center at the DistributionPark in Hamm/Germany.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global advanced phase change materials (paraffin, salt hydrates, others) market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Advanced Phase Change Materials, By Product Type:
- Paraffin
- Salt Hydrates
- Others
Global Advanced Phase Change Materials, By Application:
- Building and construction
- Commercial Refrigeration
- HVAC
- Energy Storage
- Shipping and Transportation
- Others
Global Advanced Phase Change Materials, By Region:
- North America
- Canada
- U.S.
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of World.
- By Sub-Region
- Latin America
- MEA
Company Profiles
- E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company
- BASF,
- Advansa B.V.
- Honeywell International
- Cryopak
- Dow Building Solutions
- Phase Change Products Pty Ltd.
- Climate Sweden AB
- Salca BV
- Rubitherm Technologies GmbH
