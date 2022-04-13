Global Laser Marking Market Outlook, 2020-2021 & 2022-2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Laser Marking Market Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global laser marking market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 1110 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of around USD 650 Million in the year 2020.
The global laser marking market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030.
Factors such as the growing production of manufacturing industries worldwide, and the value added by these industries to the GDP of the nations, followed by the numerous benefits associated with the adoption of laser marking systems are expected to contribute to the market growth.
Moreover, factors such as the growing need amongst the manufacturing organizations to track and trace their final products or products under manufacturing process, along with the growing advancements in laser technology are also projected to create numerous opportunities for market growth.
The global laser marking market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by laser type, type, offering, application, end-user industry, and by region. By laser type, the market is segmented into CO2 laser, diode laser, fiber laser, and solid state laser.
Amongst these, the fiber laser segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of about USD 670 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the year 2020, the segment registered a revenue of near to USD 360 Million.
The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of about USD 490 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the year 2020, the market in the region generated a revenue of near to USD 270 Million in the year 2020.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global laser marking market
- Coherent Inc.
- Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.
- TRUMPF Group
- KEYENCE CORPORATION
- Gravotech Inc.
- JENOPTIK AG
- Epilog Corporation
- 600 Group PLC
- Mecco
- LaserStar Technologies Corporation
- Telesis Technologies Inc.
- IPG Photonics Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Definition
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary - Global Laser Marking Market
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Market Drivers
5.2. Market Trends
5.3. Opportunities
5.4. Restraints
6. Regulatory and Standards Landscape
7. Industry Risk Analysis
8. Analysis on Ongoing Trends in Laser Marking Market
9. Analysis on Laser Controllers
10. Pricing Analysis of Laser Marking Market
11. Supply Chain Analysis
12. Competitive Positioning
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Market Share Analysis, 2020
13.2. Competitive Benchmarking
13.3. Company Profiles
14. Global Laser Marking Market 2020-2030
14.1. Market Overview
14.2. By Value (USD Million)
14.3. By Volume (Thousand Unit)
15. Global Laser Marking Market - Segmentation Analysis 2020-2030
15.1. Laser Type
15.1.1. CO2 Laser, 2020-2030F (USD million) (Thousand unit)
15.1.2. Diode Laser, 2020-2030F (USD million) (Thousand unit)
15.1.3. Fiber Laser, 2020-2030F (USD million) (Thousand unit)
15.1.4. Solid State Laser, 2020-2030F (USD million) (Thousand unit)
15.1.4.1. Neodymium Glass Laser, 2020-2030F (USD million) (Thousand unit)
15.1.4.2. Thin Disk Laser, 2020-2030F (USD million) (Thousand unit)
15.1.4.3. Yag Laser, 2020-2030F (USD million) (Thousand unit)
15.2. Type
15.2.1. 2D Laser Marking, 2020-2030F (USD million)
15.2.2. 3D Laser Marking, 2020-2030F (USD million)
15.3. Offering
15.3.1. Hardware, 2020-2030F (USD million)
15.3.2. Software, 2020-2030F (USD million)
15.4. Application
15.4.1. Deep Laser Etching, 2020-2030F (USD million)
15.4.2. Laser Ablation/Surface Removal, 2020-2030F (USD million)
15.4.3. Laser Engraving, 2020-2030F (USD million)
15.4.4. Laser Annealing, 2020-2030F (USD million)
15.4.5. Others, 2020-2030F (USD million)
15.5. End-User Industry
15.5.1. Machine Tools, 2020-2030F (USD million)
15.5.2. Semiconductor & Electronic, 2020-2030F (USD million)
15.5.3. Automotive, 2020-2030F (USD million)
15.5.4. Medical & Healthcare, 2020-2030F (USD million)
15.5.5. Aerospace & Defense, 2020-2030F (USD million)
15.5.6. Packaging, 2020-2030F (USD million)
15.5.7. Others, 2020-2030F (USD million)
15.6. Region
15.6.1. North America
15.6.2. Europe
15.6.3. Asia Pacific
15.6.4. Latin America
15.6.5. Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10iaxm
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005582/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.