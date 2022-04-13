Shields Health Solutions to Participate in Session at the Alliance for Health Policy's Annual Signature Series

Chrissy Kendrick, Kristen Ditch to speak on how integrated specialty pharmacy can impact mental health care
Shields Health Solutions (ShieldsRx), the premier specialty pharmacy accelerator in the country, announced today that Chrissy Kendrick, SPHR, senior director of human resources, and Kristen Ditch, PharmD, BCCCP, manager of clinical outcomes at ShieldsRx, will participate in a Thought Leadership Discussion hosted by The Alliance for Health Policy as part of its annual Signature Series on Thursday, April 14.
Mental health in America is the theme for this year's Signature Series and the Thought Leadership Discussion is an invitation-only, interactive session for leading thought leaders, experts and policymakers from across the healthcare ecosystem. The Alliance will explore the breadth and depth of U.S. mental health across three major themes: innovation, delivery, and access while examining health equity implications across all domains.
Employers in the health care sector face new challenges in providing mental health benefits and services to their employees, who have experienced increased stress and isolation working in virtual environments, additional stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, and exposure to loss and grief. "The Thought Leadership Discussion is an excellent opportunity for ShieldsRx to contribute to and learn from a diverse audience of decision influencers and policymakers on mental health policies," said Tanya Menchi, JD, vice president of policy at ShieldsRx. "We look forward to sharing details about the role of integrated specialty pharmacy in comprehensive patient care, the pandemic's impact on the mental health of pharmacists and pharmacy staff, and the increasing importance of employer awareness regarding the mental health of their employees."
ShieldsRx's integrated care model focuses on access to better quality care for more patients through a dedicated team of specialty pharmacy experts, a proven collaborative care model which includes pharmacists, pharmacy liaisons and patient advocates, and integrated technology solutions. The ShieldsRx participants will elaborate on how integrated specialty pharmacy is integral to patients throughout their journey, including screening for mental health, especially for patients on high-risk mediations and therapies. Health systems specialty pharmacy teams also provide treatments for conditions that are at high-risk for mental health challenges, including opioid disorders, multiple sclerosis, and others.
The Alliance's Health Equity Thought Leadership Discussion will take place on Thursday, April 14, 2022, and marks the first of a series of events that the Alliance will host throughout the year on the theme of mental health. Those events will culminate in a public Congressional briefing in December and a written summary of the year-long focus that will be an action-focused guide for the greater health policy community.
About Shields Health Solutions
Shields Health Solutions (ShieldsRx) is the premier specialty pharmacy accelerator in the country. The Shields Performance Platform, an integrated set of solutions, services and technology, is intentionally designed to elevate payer and drug access for specialty pharmacies, elevate health outcomes for complex patients, and elevate growth throughout the entire health system. As the foremost experts in the health system specialty pharmacy industry, Shields has a proven track record of success including access to over 80 percent of all limited distribution drugs (LDDs) and most (health insurance) payers in the nation; and a clinical model proven to lower total cost of care by 13%. In partnership with more than 70 health systems across the country through national-scale collaboration, ShieldsRx has a vested interest in delivering measurable clinical and financial results for health systems. For more, visit our blog and follow us on social media, @ShieldsRx, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005232/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.