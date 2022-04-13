Cell Therapy Technologies Market Outlook, 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market Outlook Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell therapy technologies market is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 45750 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of over USD 12900 Million in the year 2020.
Cell therapy technologies facilitate the transplantation of human cells to replace or repair damaged tissue and cells. The global cell therapy technologies market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030.
Factors such as the growing incidences of chronic diseases around the globe, followed by the rising geriatric population, and therefore the concern for diseases amongst this age groups, are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth.
Moreover, factors such as the growing research and developments in the field of cell-based immunotherapies, such as CAR-T therapy, and the rising need for newer, better therapies for diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) among others, are also expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
The global cell therapy technologies market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by product, process, cell type, end-user, and by region. By product, the market is segmented into consumables, system & software, and equipment.
Amongst these, the consumables segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of near to USD 17890 Million by the end of 2030. Additionally, the segment generated a revenue of close to USD 5160 Million in the year 2020.
Geographically, the global cell therapy technologies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
Amongst these, the market in North America region is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 19950 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of around USD 5800 Million in the year 2020.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global cell therapy technologies market that are included in our report are Lonza Group Ltd., Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Avantor, Inc., Eppendorf SE, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
2. Assumptions
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Research Process
3.2. Primary Research
3.3. Secondary Research
4. Executive Summary - Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Market Drivers
5.2. Market Trends
6. Key Market Opportunities
7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth
8. Regulatory and Standards Landscape
9. Industry Risk Analysis
10. Pricing Analysis of Cell therapy Technologies Market
11. Value Chain Analysis
12. Impact of COVID-19 on the Cell Therapy Technologies Market
13. Market Share Analysis Based on Therapy
14. Competitive Positioning
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2020
15.2. Competitive Benchmarking
15.3. Company Profiles
15.3.1. Lonza Group Ltd.
15.3.2. Sartorius AG
15.3.3. Danaher Corporation
15.3.4. Becton
15.3.5. Dickinson and Company
15.3.6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15.3.7. Avantor, Inc.
15.3.8. Eppendorf SE
15.3.9. Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG
16. KOL Mapping
17. Bioreactors Market Analysis w.r.t. Product, Region, and Year
18. Future Forecast of the Manufactures and Startup Companies
19. Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market 2020-2030
19.1. Market Overview
19.2. By Value (USD Million)
