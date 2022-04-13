Global Genetic Testing Markets Forecasts, Applications and Technologies Research Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Genetic Testing. Global Market Forecasts for Applications and Technologies. Updated for COVID-19 Pandemic impact With Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Is genomic cancer testing bouncing back? What has happened to Direct to Consumer testing? Will all newborns receive Whole Genomic Sequencing at birth?
The role of genetics in health and disease is just now being understood. This new knowledge, combined with lower pricing is driving the Genetic Testing industry to record growth. New drugs may only work for people with a certain genetic makeup, and this too is driving the Genetic Testing Industry.
The traditional genetic testing market is growing in volume and growing in the breadth of tests creating new life, and new problems for the industry. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
- Genetic Discoveries Creating New Diagnostic Markets
- Aging Population a Boon for Diagnostics
- Pharmacogenomics Drives Further Growth
- Oncology and Liquid Biopsy Enter New Era
- Fertility Practice Growth drives market
- Direct to Consumer begins to break out
Factors Limiting Growth
- Increased Competition Lowers Price
- Lower Costs
- Testing usage analysis curtailing growth
- Wellness has a downside
- Instrumentation and Automation
Instruments Key to Market Share
- Bioinformatics Plays a Role
Diagnostic Technology Development
- Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
- Impact of NGS on pricing
- POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force
- Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
- CGES Testing, A Brave New World
- Biochips/Giant magneto resistance-based assay
Genetic Testing Recent Developments
- Tesis Labs Raises $20M
- Sema4: Sema4 Elements
- Clarified Precision Medicine Acquires Interpares Biomedicine
- Genetic Technologies to Acquire DTC Genetic Test Provider EasyDNA
- Illumina, Belgium Genetic Centers Partner on WGS-Based Dx
- NIH, Genomics England Launch Sequencing Studies Using Nanopore Technology
- Progenity Revenues Fall on COVID-19 Effect
- Natera Launches Tumor Genomic Profiling Assay
- 23andMe To Go Public
- Guardant Health to Offer Tumor Tissue Sequencing
- Ancestry Quits Health Offering
- DTC Firm MyDNA Merges With Gene by Gene
- Aetna Coverage for NIPT to Include All Pregnancies
- Agios Pharmaceuticals, PerkinElmer Partner on Hereditary Anemia Genetic Testing
- Tumor, Germline Testing of Cancer Patients Can Give Discordant Results
- Invitae Completes Acquisition of ArcherDx
- Prenetics Receives $15M Investment
- Sanford Health Invests $800K in TruGenomix as Part of PTSD Test Alliance
- Preconception Carrier Screening Trial Begins in Australia
- Genetic Testing Clinical Use Just Beginning
- Fulgent Genetics Q1 Revenues Jump 44 Percent
- Blueprint Genetics, NICER Consortium Developing Genetic Test for Immunologic, Hematologic Disorders
- Natera Terminates Qiagen Agreement for Developing NGS-Based Genetic Tests
- Invitae Acquires Three Companies: YouScript, Genelex, Diploid
- PerkinElmer SCID Test Chosen for Newborn Screening Evaluation in England
- Germline Cancer Risk Mutations Sometimes Reported in Tumor Testing
- Blueprint Genetics, Archimedlife to Launch Genetic Testing in North America
- Invitae to Offer No-Charge Genetic Testing to Pancreatic Cancer Patients
- Phosphorus Offers DNA Testing to Assess Disease Risk
- Arivale Shuts Down Personalized Wellness Business
- ArcherDX Acquires Baby Genes
- MDxHealth, LifeLabs Ink Distribution Agreement for Prostate Cancer Assay
- Thermo Fisher Purchases 9 Percent Stake in Yourgene Health
- Invitae Partners to Expand Free Epilepsy Genetic Testing Program
- Illumina, Chinese Firm Partner on NGS System for Genetic Disease Dx
- NanoString Technologies Prices $103.5M Common Stock Offering
- Canine Consumer Genomics Firm Embark Veterinary Raises $10M
- Yourgene Health to Acquire Elucigene
- Helix, AdventHealth Partner on Genetic Screening Study
Profiles of Key Companies
- 10x Genomics, Inc
- 23andME Inc
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Admera Health, LLC..
- Agena Bioscience, Inc
- Agilent/Dako
- Akonni Biosystems
- Ancestry.com LLC
- Anchor Dx
- Arc Bio
- ARUP Laboratories
- Asuragen
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocept, Inc.
- Biodesix Inc.
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- Biolidics Ltd
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bio-Techne
- C2i Genomics
- Cancer Genetics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Centogene
- Cepheid (Danaher)
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clinical Genomics
- Color Genomics
- Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company
- Cynvenio
- Dante Labs.
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diasorin S.p.A
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Excellerate Bioscience
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Fabric Genomics
- Fluidigm Corp
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
- Fujirebio
- Fulgent Genetics
- Gene by Gene, Ltd
- Genedrive
- GeneFirst Ltd
- Genetic Technologies Ltd.
- Genetron Holdings
- Genomics England
- Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)
- GenomOncology
- Genzyme Corporation
- Grail, Inc
- Grifols
- Guardant Health
- Guardiome
- HeiScreen
- Helix
- Helomics
- Hologic
- Horizon Discovery
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- Human Longevity, Inc
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Invitae Corporation
- Invivoscribe
- Karius
- Macrogen
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
- MDx Health
- Medgenome
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)
- MIODx
- miR Scientific
- MNG Labs
- Molecular MD
- NantHealth, Inc
- Natera
- Nebula Genomics
- NeoGenomics
- NGeneBio
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd
- Omega Bioservices
- OncoDNA
- OpGen
- ORIG3N, Inc
- Origene Technologies
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Personalis
- Precipio
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Protagen Diagnostics
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Quantumdx
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Roswell Biotechnologies
- Seegene
- Sema4 Holdings
- Sequencing.com
- Siemens Healthineers
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc
- SkylineDx
- Stratos Genomics
- Sure Genomics, Inc
- Sysmex
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc
- Tesis Labs
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Variantyx
- Veritas Genetics
- Volition
Market Overview
Market Participants Play Different Roles
- Supplier/pharmaceutical
- Independent lab specialized/esoteric
- Independent lab national/regional
- Independent lab analytical
- Public National/regional lab
- Hospital lab
- Physician lab
- DTC Lab
- Independent Genetic Testing Lab
- Audit Body
Genetic Tests - Types, Examples and Discussion
- Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis- An Emerging Market
- Prenatal Diagnosis - New Technologies Create Opportunity
- Newborn Screening
- Diagnostic Testing
- Carrier Testing
- Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
- Pharmacogenomics
- Forensic Testing
- Parental Testing
- Ancestral Testing
Industry Structure
- Hospital's Testing Share
- Economies of Scale
- Hospital vs. Central Lab
- Physician Office Lab's
- Physician's and POCT
