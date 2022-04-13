Glaukos to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results after Market Close on May 4

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT
Glaukos Corporation GKOS, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, plans to release first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The company's management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on May 4, 2022.
A link to the live webcast will be available on the company's website at http://investors.glaukos.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-210-2212 (U.S.) or 646-960-0390 (International) and enter Conference ID 7935742. A replay will be archived on the company's website following completion of the call.
About Glaukos
Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012, and has since developed a portfolio of technologically distinct and leverageable platforms to support ongoing pharmaceutical and medical device innovations. Products or product candidates for each of these platforms are designed to advance the standard of care through better treatment options across the areas of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases.
