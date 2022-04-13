NWN Carousel Launches Two Hybrid Work Solutions to Meet the Needs of Both the Home and Office Worker

NWN Carousel, the leading integrated cloud communications service provider, today announced two new kits, At-Home Essentials and Office Collaboration Room-as-a-Service, for organizations to manage the accelerating demands of the hybrid workplace with connectivity, security, devices and visual collaboration. At-Home Essentials offers bundled internet connectivity, wireless access, security, devices, end-user support and video conferencing endpoints. Office Collaboration Room-as-a-Service features integrated visual collaboration hardware, software and services that support the return-to-office experience.

At-Home Essentials provides home workers with the connectivity and visual collaboration tools they need including business-grade connectivity along with devices and end-user service desk support, as well as quality visual collaboration solutions such as, high-resolution desktop cameras, face lighting and advanced speakers, microphones, and headsets.

Office Collaboration Room-as-a-Service is an integrated solution with hardware, software and services delivered with a flexible consumption model to support an organization's experience when returning to the office.

"Businesses are facing the harsh reality of managing multiple work-styles and needed technology upgrades," said Jim Sullivan, CEO, NWN Carousel. "We are seeing an increased demand from businesses, educational institutions, state and local agencies to support their blended hybrid schedules of employees and the need for seamless collaboration. Tightly secure cloud-based communications integration is no longer a luxury for businesses; it's a must."

"We've partnered with NWN Carousel to transform our physical offices with integrated collaboration spaces that help enable our teams to have a consistent, secure, and productive work experience as they collaborate with internal teams and clients," said David Wilson, Head of Digital Workplace Services, Silicon Valley Bank.

According to Frost & Sullivan, hybrid work today demands a more frictionless collaboration experience between teams operating in home and office environments. For 75% of home workers, this means upgrading their home working kits and for CIO's it means upgrading and reconfiguring 90 million office rooms to support hybrid work and collaboration - of which less than 10% today have video capabilities. According to industry analysts, the office meeting room solutions segment is expected to triple by 2024.

