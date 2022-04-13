Nimbus Therapeutics Strengthens Clinical Development Leadership Team

Nimbus Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company that designs and develops breakthrough medicines through its powerful computational drug discovery engine, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of Zak Huang as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, and Gabrielle Poirier as Vice President, Clinical Operations. Nimbus also announced that Bhaskar Srivastava, M.D., Ph.D. has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Clinical Development.

"We're pleased to welcome Zak and Gabby to Nimbus at such an exciting phase of our company's growth, and to continue to augment our in-house clinical development expertise. Their breadth of experience in clinical and regulatory leadership will be an asset to our team as we continue to progress three active clinical trials for our novel inhibitors of TYK2 and HPK1," said Jeb Keiper, M.S., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Nimbus. "I also wish to congratulate Bhaskar on his promotion. Since joining Nimbus he has helped to sharpen our clinical development strategy and to position Nimbus to expand our TYK2 franchise into clinical trials on additional autoimmune and inflammatory diseases."

"Our highly selective, allosteric TYK2 inhibitor, NDI-034858, has demonstrated favorable tolerability and promising exploratory efficacy in our Phase 1 trials. We are grateful to the patients and investigators in our ongoing Phase 2 studies," commented Dr. Srivastava.

Dr. Srivastava joined Nimbus in 2021 as Vice President, Early Clinical Development. He previously held senior clinical development roles at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, where he led a group of physician-scientists responsible for the strategy, design and execution of early-phase clinical programs across indications in dermatology and rheumatology. A board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Srivastava spent five years in clinical practice and was Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine. He holds a bachelor's degree in biochemical sciences from Harvard University and an M.D. and Ph.D. in immunology from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Huang, Nimbus' Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, joins from CSL Behring, where he served as Head of Global Product Regulatory Strategy and, subsequently, Head of China R&D, successfully building high-performing teams and driving development and regulatory strategies of new products. His prior regulatory leadership experience includes an 11-year tenure with Merck & Co., where he led global regulatory strategies across multiple therapeutic areas. He earned medical degrees from Nanjing Medical University and practiced medicine as a physician in China.

Ms. Poirier, Nimbus' Vice President, Clinical Operations, served most recently as Vice President of Clinical Operations for Entasis Therapeutics, where she was responsible for strategic and operational planning of all clinical trials. Her career in biopharma spans more than 20 years, including clinical operations leadership roles with Proteostasis Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Poirier earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company that designs and develops breakthrough medicines through its powerful and comprehensive computational drug discovery engine. Nimbus' pipeline is comprised of multiple selective small molecule compounds targeting proteins that are known to be fundamental drivers of pathology in highly prevalent human diseases and have proven difficult for drug makers to tackle. Nimbus is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. To learn more about Nimbus, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

