Pantheon Passes $1 Billion AUM for US Private Wealth Fund

AMG Pantheon Fund, Pantheon's registered private equity vehicle, has exceeded $1 billion in assets

It is just the third US registered private equity fund to pass this milestone 1

Assets have doubled over the past nine months, reflecting continued growth and expansion of Pantheon's private wealth platform

Pantheon, the leading global private markets investor, is delighted to announce that it has passed a significant milestone within its US private wealth division, with the AMG Pantheon Fund exceeding $1 billion in assets under management. It is just the third US registered private equity fund to reach this size.

The AMG Pantheon Fund has more than doubled its assets in the nine months since Pantheon announced it had passed $500 million in assets under management, reflecting growing demand from private wealth investors for access to global private equity investment solutions alongside an experienced partner with a broad range of private market capabilities.

Since launching in 2014, the fund has built a broad client base of more than 260 wealth management firms and 6,000 individual investors, offering unique exposure to a diversified private equity portfolio of leading fund managers and private companies, sourced by Pantheon's global investment team. Specifically, and as of February 28, 2022, the fund's portfolio comprised 142 unique investments alongside 80 fund managers, which are diversified across manager, vintage, geography, sector and stage. Over the past five years it has generated annualized returns of 15.6%, compared to 12.1% for the benchmark MSCI World index2.

"We have established strong relationships across the US private wealth market, and are recognized for our collaborative, partnership-oriented approach to working with private wealth clients and platforms," said Michael Hutten, Head of US Private Wealth. He became a Partner as part of Pantheon's annual promotion round earlier this year.

Mr. Hutten continued, "Looking ahead, in addition to offering the AMG Pantheon Fund and providing access to our traditional limited partnership investments, we will focus on expanding our private evergreen products and customized solutions for sophisticated wealth management investors across asset classes, including private equity, private debt and private real estate."

Pantheon was among the first in the industry to broaden access to private markets through targeted evergreen investment solutions. In addition to its US private wealth division, the firm manages two London Stock Exchange-listed Investment Trusts offering access to global private equity and private infrastructure portfolios: Pantheon International Plc, established in 1987, and Pantheon Infrastructure Plc, which completed an oversubscribed (~$525 million) IPO in November 2021.

"Broadening access to private markets investments is an important element of our business strategy, and Pantheon has been a global leader in developing a robust platform of products," commented Susan Long McAndrews, Pantheon Partner, Head of Business Development and Portfolio Manager for the AMG Pantheon Fund.

Ms. McAndrews added, "Passing the $1 billion asset mark for the AMG Pantheon Fund reflects the quality of our investment product, as well as the strength of our US private wealth team in cultivating strong long-term relationships with financial advisors across the US. We look forward to expanding our presence in this important channel, and across our private wealth platform globally."

For more information on the AMG Pantheon Fund, please reach out to amgpantheonfundir@pantheon.com.

1 Source Fuse Research Network, Unlisted Closed-End Funds: Growth Persists Despite Pandemic 2AMG Pantheon Fund performance Class 1 Performance 2/28/2022*: MTD 1.00%, QTD 0.95%, YTD 0.95%, 1 Yr 17.70%, 3 Yr 16.83%, 5 Yr 15.57%, Since Inception** 12.90%, NAV $18.05. MSCI World Performance 2/28/2021: MTD -2.53%, QTD -7.69%, YTD -7.69%, 1 Yr 10.74%, 3 Yr 14.44%, 5 Yr 12.05%, Since Inception** 11.24%. Fund performance data reflect total returns. Returns are unaudited and presented net of distribution fees and operating expenses, and reflect an operating expense limitation of 1.45%. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Future results are not guaranteed and loss of principal can occur.

The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate and an investor's Units, when repurchased, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For data as of the most recent month-end and for data for other share classes, please call 800.835.3879 or email AMGPantheonFundIR@pantheon.com. The Fund's performance is net of certain fees and expenses. See the Fund's prospectus for a comprehensive explanation of the Fund's fees and expenses. *Fund performance data reflect total returns. Returns are unaudited and presented net of distribution fees and operating expenses, and reflect an operating expense limitation of 1.45%. The expense limitation shall continue until such time that the Adviser ceases to be the investment adviser of the Fund or upon mutual agreement between the Adviser and the Fund's Board of Directors. For additional details, see the "Expense Limitation and Reimbursement Agreement" section of the prospectus

**Returns greater than one year are annualized. Class 1 was initially made available to the public on October 27, 2015. Performance shown herein represents Class 1 units that were initially made available to the public on October 27, 2015.

Investors should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. For this and other information, please call 800.835.3879 or visit www.pantheon.com/our-strategies/amg-pantheon-fund/ for a prospectus. Read it carefully before investing or sending money. The Fund should be considered a speculative investment involving substantial risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will be successful, produce positive returns, or achieve its investment objective. The Fund is appropriate for investors who can tolerate a high degree of risk, do not require liquid investment and are able to sustain a complete loss of their investment. AMG Distributors, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is the distributor for the Fund. AMG Distributors, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of AMG Funds LLC and Pantheon Ventures (US) LP is majority owned by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG). Pantheon Securities, LLC, a member of FINRA/SIPC, serves as the sub-distributor for the Fund. DISCLOSURES This document is not an offer to sell securities issued by AMG Pantheon Fund, LLC (the "Fund"). Investors should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. All investors in the Fund must be "Accredited Investors," as defined in Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933. The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company designed for long-term investors and not as a trading vehicle. The Fund has limited operating history upon which investors can evaluate potential performance. The Fund differs from open-end investment companies in that investors do not have the right to redeem their units on a daily basis. Instead, repurchases of units are subject to the approval of the Fund's Board of Directors. The Fund's units represent illiquid securities of an unlisted closed-end fund, are not listed on any securities exchange or traded in any other market, and are subject to substantial limitations on transferability. LIQUIDITY IN ANY GIVEN QUARTER IS NOT GUARANTEED. YOU SHOULD NOT INVEST IN THE FUND IF YOU NEED A LIQUID INVESTMENT.

Investment products are not FDIC insured, are not bank guaranteed and may lose value.

AMG Distributors, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of AMG Funds LLC and Pantheon Ventures (US) LP is majority owned by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG).

AMG Funds are distributed by AMG Distributors, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC.

About Pantheon

Pantheon Group* ("Pantheon") is a leading global private markets firm currently investing on behalf of approximately 800 investors, including public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations. Pantheon has an established reputation across private market asset classes, covering all stages and geographies, and provides investment solutions that include flagship fund offerings, as well as integrated programs and customized solutions.

As of September 30, 2021 Pantheon had $81.2 billion assets under management and advice and the firm currently has more than 395 employees located across its offices in London, San Francisco, New York, Chicago Hong Kong, Seoul**, Bogotá**, Tokyo, Dublin and Berlin. Its global workforce includes more than 115 investment professionals.

Pantheon is majority-owned by Affiliated Managers Group Inc. ("AMG"), alongside senior members of the Pantheon team. AMG is a NYSE-listed global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. The ownership structure, with Pantheon management owning a meaningful share of the equity in the business, provides a framework for long-term succession and enables Pantheon management to continue to direct the firm's day-to-day operations.

* Pantheon Group refers to the subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings of Pantheon Ventures Inc. and AMG Plymouth UK Holdings Limited and includes operating entities principally based in the US (San Francisco and New York), UK (London), Hong Kong, Guernsey, Tokyo and Dublin. Pantheon Ventures Inc. and Pantheon Ventures (US) LP are registered as investment advisors with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"); Pantheon Securities, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the SEC and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"). Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (HK) LLP is regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong. Pantheon Ventures (Guernsey) Ltd and a number of other Pantheon entities incorporated in Guernsey are regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Pantheon Ventures (Asia) Limited is registered as a Type II Financial Instruments Business and Investment Advisory and Agency Business Operator with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan (KLFB).

** Please note that the Bogotá office is a representative office of Pantheon Ventures (US) LP ("PV US"), and that a Korean subsidiary of PV US has opened the office in Seoul.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. © 2022

