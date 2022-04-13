First Republic Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenues Increased 23% Year-Over-Year
Tangible Book Value Per Share Rose 14% Year-Over-Year
Dividend Raised for 11th Consecutive Year
First Republic Bank FRC today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
"The entire business continued to perform very well in the first quarter," said Mike Roffler, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Loan originations were our best ever, client satisfaction reached an all-time high, and we successfully completed our core system conversion. It was a terrific quarter."
Quarterly Highlights
Financial Results
– Year-over-year:
– Revenues were $1.4 billion, up 23.0%.
– Net interest income was $1.1 billion, up 22.0%.
– Net income was $401 million, up 19.9%.
– Diluted earnings per share of $2.00, up 11.7%.
– Tangible book value per share was $68.47, up 14.2%.
– Loan originations totaled $17.8 billion, our best quarter ever.
– Net interest margin was 2.68%, consistent with the prior quarter.
– Efficiency ratio was 62.0%, compared to 63.5% for the first quarter of 2021.
– Increased quarterly dividend to $0.27 per share.
Continued Capital and Credit Strength
– Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.70%.
– Nonperforming assets remained at a low 8 basis points of total assets.
– Credit quality remained strong, with net recoveries of $0.3 million for the quarter.
Continued Business Growth
– Year-over-year:
– Loans totaled $141.3 billion, up 19.7%.
– Deposits were $162.1 billion, up 26.7%.
– Wealth management assets were $274.2 billion, up 25.2%.
– Wealth management revenues were $221 million, up 38.7%.
"Loans and deposits grew nicely during the first quarter, while credit quality, liquidity and capital all remained very strong," said Olga Tsokova, Chief Financial Officer (Acting) and Chief Accounting Officer. "Total revenues rose 23% and tangible book value per share was up 14% compared to a year ago. We're also pleased to have increased our dividend for the 11th consecutive year."
Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.27 per Share
The Bank announced an increase of $0.05 in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.27 per share of common stock, our 11th consecutive year of dividend increases. The first quarter dividend is payable on May 12, 2022 to shareholders of record as of April 28, 2022.
Strong Asset Quality
Credit quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets were at a low 8 basis points of total assets at March 31, 2022. The Bank had net loan recoveries of $0.3 million for the quarter.
During the first quarter, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $10 million, which was primarily driven by loan growth.
Continued Book Value Growth
Book value per common share at March 31, 2022 was $69.70, up 13.8% from a year ago. Tangible book value per common share at March 31, 2022 was $68.47, up 14.2% from a year ago.
Capital Strength
The Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.70% at March 31, 2022, compared to 8.76% at December 31, 2021.
Since the beginning of 2021, the Bank has raised $2.8 billion in net additional Tier 1 capital to support our growth.
Continued Business Growth
Loan Originations
Loan originations were $17.8 billion for the quarter, our best quarter ever. This was up 13.3% from the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to increases in single family and multifamily lending.
Single family loan originations were 47% of the total loan origination volume for the quarter and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 58%. In addition, multifamily and commercial real estate loans originated were 13% of total originations, and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 53%.
Loans totaled $141.3 billion at March 31, 2022, up 19.7% compared to a year ago. Our loan growth was primarily due to increases in single family, multifamily, stock secured loans and capital call lines of credit, partially offset by a decrease in loans under the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").
Deposit Growth
Total deposits increased to $162.1 billion, up 26.7% compared to a year ago, and had an average rate paid of 5 basis points during the quarter.
At March 31, 2022, checking deposit balances were 70.4% of total deposits.
Investments
Total investment securities at March 31, 2022 were $30.3 billion, a 17.9% increase compared to year-end and a 39.7% increase compared to a year ago.
High-quality liquid assets, including eligible cash, totaled $29.9 billion at March 31, 2022, and represented 16.2% of quarterly average total assets.
Wealth Management
Total wealth management assets were $274.2 billion at March 31, 2022, down slightly compared to the prior quarter but up 25.2% compared to a year ago. The modest decline in wealth management assets for the quarter was due to market depreciation, significantly offset by net client inflow. The increase in wealth management assets for the year was due to net client inflow and market appreciation.
Wealth management revenues totaled $221 million for the quarter, up 38.7% compared to the first quarter a year ago. Such revenues represented 15.9% of the Bank's total revenues for the quarter.
Wealth management assets at March 31, 2022 included investment management assets of $108.8 billion, brokerage assets and money market mutual funds of $146.7 billion, and trust and custody assets of $18.8 billion.
Income Statement and Key Ratios
Revenue Growth
Total revenues were $1.4 billion for the quarter, up 23.0% compared to the first quarter a year ago.
Net Interest Income Growth
Net interest income was $1.1 billion for the quarter, up 22.0% compared to the first quarter a year ago. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from growth in average interest-earning assets.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin was 2.68% in the first quarter, consistent with the prior quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $251 million for the quarter, up 28.0% compared to the first quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily driven by higher wealth management fees.
Noninterest Expense and Efficiency Ratio
Noninterest expense was $866 million for the quarter, up 20.2% compared to the first quarter a year ago, primarily due to continued investments in our business expansion, including hiring additional colleagues to support our growth, information systems initiatives and occupancy costs.
The efficiency ratio was 62.0% for the quarter, compared to 63.5% for the first quarter a year ago.
Income Taxes
The Bank's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 22.9%, compared to 21.9% for the first quarter a year ago.
Conference Call Details
First Republic Bank's first quarter 2022 earnings conference call is scheduled for April 13, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the event by telephone, please dial (888) 256-1007 and provide confirmation code 2134053 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial +1 (856) 344-9299 and provide the same confirmation code.
The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of First Republic's website at ir.firstrepublic.com/events-calendar. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
For those unable to join for the live presentation, a replay of the call will be available beginning April 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET through April 20, 2022 at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (888) 203-1112 and use confirmation code 2134053#. International callers should dial +1 (719) 457-0820 and enter the same confirmation code. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following, accessible in the Investor Relations section of First Republic Bank's website at ir.firstrepublic.com/events-calendar.
The Bank's press releases are available after release in the Newsroom and Investor Relations section of First Republic Bank's website at firstrepublic.com.
About First Republic Bank
Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimates," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them.
Forward-looking statements involving such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of loans, assets, deposits, liabilities, revenues, expenses, tax liabilities, net income, capital expenditures, liquidity, dividends, capital structure, investments or other financial items; expectations regarding the banking and wealth management industries; descriptions of plans or objectives of management for future operations, products or services; forecasts of future economic conditions generally and in our market areas in particular, which may affect the ability of borrowers to repay their loans and the value of real property or other property held as collateral for such loans; our opportunities for growth and our plans for expansion (including opening new offices); expectations about the performance of any new offices; projections about the amount and the value of intangible assets, as well as amortization of recorded amounts; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities, as well as for unfunded loan commitments; changes in nonperforming assets; expectations regarding the impact and duration of COVID-19; expectations regarding our executive transitions; projections about future levels of loan originations or loan repayments; projections regarding costs, including the impact on our efficiency ratio; and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: significant competition to attract and retain banking and wealth management customers, from both traditional and non-traditional financial services and technology companies; our ability to recruit and retain key managers, employees and board members; natural or other disasters, including earthquakes, wildfires, pandemics or acts of terrorism affecting the markets in which we operate; the adverse effects of climate change on our business, clients and counterparties; the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from COVID-19 on our colleagues and clients, the communities we serve and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business, financial position and results of operations; interest rate risk and credit risk; our ability to maintain and follow high underwriting standards; economic and market conditions, including those affecting the valuation of our investment securities portfolio and credit losses on our loans and debt securities; real estate prices generally and in our markets; our geographic and product concentrations; demand for our products and services; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates; the regulatory environment in which we operate, our regulatory compliance and future regulatory requirements; any future changes to regulatory capital requirements; legislative and regulatory actions affecting us and the financial services industry, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), including increased compliance costs, limitations on activities and requirements to hold additional capital, as well as changes to the Dodd-Frank Act pursuant to the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act; our ability to avoid litigation and its associated costs and liabilities; future Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessments or changes to regular assessments; fraud, cybersecurity and privacy risks; and custom technology preferences of our customers and our ability to successfully execute on initiatives relating to enhancements of our technology infrastructure, including client-facing systems and applications. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see First Republic's FDIC filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in First Republic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed by First Republic with the FDIC. These filings are available in the Investor Relations section of our website.
All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout our public filings under the Exchange Act. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our management uses and believes that investors benefit from using certain non-GAAP measures of our financial performance, which include tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, and net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis. Management believes that tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity are useful additional measures to evaluate our performance and capital position without the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock. In addition, to facilitate relevant comparisons of net interest income from taxable and tax-exempt interest-earning assets, when calculating yields and net interest margin, we adjust interest income on tax-exempt securities and tax-advantaged loans so such amounts are fully equivalent to interest income on taxable sources. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information that is not otherwise required by GAAP or other applicable requirements. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in relevant tables in this document.
Explanatory Note
Some amounts presented within this document may not recalculate due to rounding.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
March 31,
|
|
Quarter Ended
December 31,
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
$ 1,002
|
|
$ 873
|
|
|
$ 992
|
|
Investments
|
|
180
|
|
141
|
|
|
165
|
|
Other
|
|
2
|
|
5
|
|
|
4
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
5
|
|
3
|
|
|
6
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
1,189
|
|
1,022
|
|
|
1,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
20
|
|
28
|
|
|
20
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
24
|
|
55
|
|
|
27
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
44
|
|
83
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
1,145
|
|
939
|
|
|
1,120
|
|
Provision (reversal of provision) for credit losses
|
|
10
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
24
|
|
Net interest income after provision (reversal of provision) for credit losses
|
|
1,135
|
|
954
|
|
|
1,096
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment management fees
|
|
165
|
|
119
|
|
|
150
|
|
Brokerage and investment fees
|
|
22
|
|
15
|
|
|
19
|
|
Insurance fees
|
|
4
|
|
3
|
|
|
7
|
|
Trust fees
|
|
7
|
|
6
|
|
|
7
|
|
Foreign exchange fee income
|
|
23
|
|
17
|
|
|
24
|
|
Deposit fees
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
|
7
|
|
Loan and related fees
|
|
9
|
|
7
|
|
|
9
|
|
Income from investments in life insurance
|
|
14
|
|
17
|
|
|
27
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
1
|
|
6
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
251
|
|
196
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
560
|
|
463
|
|
|
544
|
|
Information systems
|
|
107
|
|
84
|
|
|
99
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
69
|
|
58
|
|
|
66
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
23
|
|
21
|
|
|
27
|
|
Advertising and marketing
|
|
13
|
|
13
|
|
|
21
|
|
FDIC assessments
|
|
15
|
|
12
|
|
|
13
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
79
|
|
70
|
|
|
96
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
866
|
|
721
|
|
|
866
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
520
|
|
429
|
|
|
477
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
119
|
|
94
|
|
|
77
|
|
Net income
|
|
401
|
|
335
|
|
|
400
|
|
Dividends on preferred stock
|
|
37
|
|
19
|
|
|
32
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
$ 364
|
|
$ 316
|
|
|
$ 368
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
|
$ 2.03
|
|
$ 1.81
|
|
|
$ 2.05
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|
$ 2.00
|
|
$ 1.79
|
|
|
$ 2.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares—basic
|
|
180
|
|
175
|
|
|
179
|
|
Weighted average shares—diluted
|
|
182
|
|
177
|
|
|
182
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
As of
|
($ in millions)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 7,756
|
|
|
$ 12,947
|
|
|
$ 8,889
|
|
Debt securities available-for-sale
|
|
3,446
|
|
|
3,381
|
|
|
2,429
|
|
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net
|
|
26,831
|
|
|
22,292
|
|
|
19,232
|
|
Equity securities (fair value)
|
|
25
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Single family
|
|
81,833
|
|
|
76,793
|
|
|
65,179
|
|
Home equity lines of credit
|
|
2,597
|
|
|
2,584
|
|
|
2,392
|
|
Single family construction
|
|
1,041
|
|
|
993
|
|
|
842
|
|
Multifamily
|
|
16,953
|
|
|
15,966
|
|
|
14,141
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
8,753
|
|
|
8,531
|
|
|
8,065
|
|
Multifamily/commercial construction
|
|
1,955
|
|
|
1,927
|
|
|
2,101
|
|
Capital call lines of credit
|
|
10,970
|
|
|
10,999
|
|
|
8,654
|
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
3,656
|
|
|
3,680
|
|
|
3,455
|
|
Other business
|
|
4,081
|
|
|
3,961
|
|
|
3,679
|
|
PPP
|
|
232
|
|
|
545
|
|
|
2,142
|
|
Stock secured
|
|
3,651
|
|
|
3,435
|
|
|
2,520
|
|
Other secured
|
|
2,623
|
|
|
2,457
|
|
|
1,863
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
2,968
|
|
|
3,085
|
|
|
3,051
|
|
Total loans
|
|
141,313
|
|
|
134,956
|
|
|
118,084
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
(701
|
)
|
|
(694
|
)
|
|
(621
|
)
|
Loans, net
|
|
140,612
|
|
|
134,262
|
|
|
117,463
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments in life insurance
|
|
2,682
|
|
|
2,650
|
|
|
2,329
|
|
Tax credit investments
|
|
1,231
|
|
|
1,220
|
|
|
1,127
|
|
Premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|
|
467
|
|
|
454
|
|
|
412
|
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
221
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
226
|
|
Other assets
|
|
3,850
|
|
|
3,631
|
|
|
3,670
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 187,121
|
|
|
$ 181,087
|
|
|
$ 155,798
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing checking
|
|
$ 72,424
|
|
|
$ 70,840
|
|
|
$ 53,807
|
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
|
41,589
|
|
|
41,248
|
|
|
32,543
|
|
Money market checking
|
|
21,846
|
|
|
20,303
|
|
|
19,210
|
|
Money market savings and passbooks
|
|
19,159
|
|
|
16,573
|
|
|
14,097
|
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
7,042
|
|
|
7,357
|
|
|
8,250
|
|
Total Deposits
|
|
162,060
|
|
|
156,321
|
|
|
127,907
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term FHLB advances
|
|
3,700
|
|
|
3,700
|
|
|
10,505
|
|
Senior notes
|
|
999
|
|
|
998
|
|
|
997
|
|
Subordinated notes
|
|
779
|
|
|
779
|
|
|
778
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
3,429
|
|
|
3,391
|
|
|
2,669
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
170,967
|
|
|
165,189
|
|
|
142,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
3,633
|
|
|
3,633
|
|
|
2,143
|
|
Common stock
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
5,763
|
|
|
5,725
|
|
|
5,191
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
6,893
|
|
|
6,569
|
|
|
5,627
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(137
|
)
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
(21
|
)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
16,154
|
|
|
15,898
|
|
|
12,942
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
$ 187,121
|
|
|
$ 181,087
|
|
|
$ 155,798
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
|
Quarter Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
Average Balances, Yields and Rates
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest Income/Expense (1)
|
|
Yield/ Rates (2)
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest Income/Expense (1)
|
|
Yield/ Rates (2)
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest Income/Expense (1)
|
|
Yield/ Rates (2)
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
|
$ 11,342
|
|
$ 5
|
|
|
0.18
|
%
|
|
$ 11,449
|
|
$ 3
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
$ 15,342
|
|
$ 6
|
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Government-sponsored agency
securities
|
|
117
|
|
0
|
|
|
1.37
|
%
|
|
94
|
|
0
|
|
|
1.45
|
%
|
|
100
|
|
0
|
|
|
1.59
|
%
|
Agency residential and commercial MBS
|
|
9,142
|
|
39
|
|
|
1.70
|
%
|
|
5,626
|
|
31
|
|
|
2.17
|
%
|
|
7,011
|
|
29
|
|
|
1.65
|
%
|
Other residential and commercial MBS
|
|
24
|
|
0
|
|
|
2.04
|
%
|
|
33
|
|
0
|
|
|
1.87
|
%
|
|
25
|
|
0
|
|
|
1.82
|
%
|
Tax-exempt municipal securities
|
|
15,595
|
|
151
|
|
|
3.87
|
%
|
|
12,270
|
|
127
|
|
|
4.14
|
%
|
|
14,869
|
|
146
|
|
|
3.93
|
%
|
Taxable municipal securities
|
|
1,715
|
|
13
|
|
|
2.97
|
%
|
|
1,079
|
|
8
|
|
|
2.95
|
%
|
|
1,670
|
|
12
|
|
|
2.99
|
%
|
Other investment securities
|
|
1,416
|
|
10
|
|
|
2.85
|
%
|
|
429
|
|
3
|
|
|
2.39
|
%
|
|
1,405
|
|
10
|
|
|
2.86
|
%
|
Total investment securities
|
|
28,009
|
|
213
|
|
|
3.04
|
%
|
|
19,531
|
|
169
|
|
|
3.45
|
%
|
|
25,080
|
|
197
|
|
|
3.15
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
82,416
|
|
567
|
|
|
2.75
|
%
|
|
65,459
|
|
469
|
|
|
2.87
|
%
|
|
78,436
|
|
545
|
|
|
2.78
|
%
|
Multifamily
|
|
16,281
|
|
140
|
|
|
3.45
|
%
|
|
13,922
|
|
123
|
|
|
3.53
|
%
|
|
15,479
|
|
154
|
|
|
3.90
|
%
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
8,633
|
|
82
|
|
|
3.77
|
%
|
|
8,033
|
|
78
|
|
|
3.88
|
%
|
|
8,525
|
|
83
|
|
|
3.82
|
%
|
Multifamily/commercial construction
|
|
1,929
|
|
22
|
|
|
4.62
|
%
|
|
2,867
|
|
31
|
|
|
4.34
|
%
|
|
2,044
|
|
24
|
|
|
4.70
|
%
|
Business
|
|
18,590
|
|
145
|
|
|
3.12
|
%
|
|
15,076
|
|
124
|
|
|
3.28
|
%
|
|
17,210
|
|
139
|
|
|
3.15
|
%
|
PPP
|
|
381
|
|
7
|
|
|
7.59
|
%
|
|
1,990
|
|
16
|
|
|
3.17
|
%
|
|
732
|
|
9
|
|
|
4.65
|
%
|
Other
|
|
9,058
|
|
47
|
|
|
2.06
|
%
|
|
7,348
|
|
39
|
|
|
2.16
|
%
|
|
8,578
|
|
45
|
|
|
2.03
|
%
|
Total loans
|
|
137,288
|
|
1,010
|
|
|
2.94
|
%
|
|
114,695
|
|
880
|
|
|
3.07
|
%
|
|
131,004
|
|
999
|
|
|
3.02
|
%
|
FHLB stock
|
|
115
|
|
2
|
|
|
7.60
|
%
|
|
345
|
|
5
|
|
|
6.10
|
%
|
|
143
|
|
4
|
|
|
11.17
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
176,754
|
|
1,230
|
|
|
2.78
|
%
|
|
146,020
|
|
1,057
|
|
|
2.90
|
%
|
|
171,569
|
|
1,206
|
|
|
2.79
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning cash
|
|
449
|
|
|
|
|
|
414
|
|
|
|
|
|
426
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill and other intangibles
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
7,142
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,967
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-earning assets
|
|
7,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,732
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,616
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 184,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 152,752
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 179,185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
|
$ 40,400
|
|
1
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
$ 31,991
|
|
2
|
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
$ 36,896
|
|
1
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
Money market checking
|
|
21,659
|
|
5
|
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
|
18,889
|
|
8
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
21,925
|
|
5
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
Money market savings and passbooks
|
|
17,925
|
|
7
|
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
13,640
|
|
6
|
|
|
0.19
|
%
|
|
16,935
|
|
6
|
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
CDs
|
|
7,217
|
|
7
|
|
|
0.40
|
%
|
|
8,413
|
|
12
|
|
|
0.56
|
%
|
|
7,482
|
|
8
|
|
|
0.42
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits (3)
|
|
87,201
|
|
20
|
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
|
72,933
|
|
28
|
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
83,238
|
|
20
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
0.18
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
Long-term FHLB advances
|
|
3,700
|
|
9
|
|
|
0.95
|
%
|
|
11,322
|
|
40
|
|
|
1.45
|
%
|
|
4,582
|
|
12
|
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
Senior notes
|
|
998
|
|
6
|
|
|
2.42
|
%
|
|
996
|
|
6
|
|
|
2.42
|
%
|
|
998
|
|
6
|
|
|
2.42
|
%
|
Subordinated notes
|
|
779
|
|
9
|
|
|
4.68
|
%
|
|
778
|
|
9
|
|
|
4.68
|
%
|
|
779
|
|
9
|
|
|
4.68
|
%
|
Total borrowings
|
|
5,477
|
|
24
|
|
|
1.75
|
%
|
|
13,096
|
|
55
|
|
|
1.72
|
%
|
|
6,359
|
|
27
|
|
|
1.72
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities (4)
|
|
92,678
|
|
44
|
|
|
0.19
|
%
|
|
86,029
|
|
83
|
|
|
0.39
|
%
|
|
89,597
|
|
47
|
|
|
0.21
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing checking
|
|
72,251
|
|
|
|
|
|
51,689
|
|
|
|
|
|
71,308
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
3,613
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,638
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,044
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
75,864
|
|
|
|
|
|
54,327
|
|
|
|
|
|
74,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred shareholders' equity
|
|
3,633
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,964
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,158
|
|
|
|
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
|
12,391
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,432
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,078
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
$ 184,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 152,752
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 179,185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.59
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.58
|
%
|
Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent
basis) and net interest margin (6)
|
|
|
|
$ 1,186
|
|
|
2.68
|
%
|
|
|
|
$ 974
|
|
|
2.67
|
%
|
|
|
|
$ 1,159
|
|
|
2.68
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income to net interest income: (7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Municipal securities tax-equivalent
adjustment
|
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
|
Business loans tax-equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
$ 1,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 939
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits (interest-bearing and
noninterest-bearing)
|
|
$ 159,452
|
|
$ 20
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
$ 124,622
|
|
$ 28
|
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
|
$ 154,546
|
|
$ 20
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
Total deposits (interest-bearing and
noninterest-bearing) and borrowings
|
|
$ 164,929
|
|
$ 44
|
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
$ 137,718
|
|
$ 83
|
|
|
0.24
|
%
|
|
$ 160,905
|
|
$ 47
|
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
__________
|
Note: Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
|
(1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to the fully taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate
in effect for each respective period presented.
|
(2) Yields/rates are annualized.
|
(3) Refer to supplemental information in this table for average balances, interest expense and rates for total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-
bearing).
|
(4) Refer to supplemental information in this table for average balances, interest expense and rates for total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-
bearing) and borrowings.
|
(5) Net interest spread represents the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets.
|
(7) Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP net interest income in this table.
|
|
Selected Financial Data and Ratios
|
|
Quarter Ended
March 31,
|
|
Quarter Ended
December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Financial Data and Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (1), (2)
|
|
0.88
|
%
|
|
0.89
|
%
|
|
0.89
|
%
|
Return on average common shareholders' equity (1)
|
|
11.91
|
%
|
|
12.30
|
%
|
|
12.08
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1), (3)
|
|
12.12
|
%
|
|
12.57
|
%
|
|
12.31
|
%
|
Average equity to average assets
|
|
8.68
|
%
|
|
8.12
|
%
|
|
8.50
|
%
|
Dividends per common share
|
|
$ 0.22
|
|
|
$ 0.20
|
|
|
$ 0.22
|
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (4)
|
|
62.0
|
%
|
|
63.5
|
%
|
|
63.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Asset Quality Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|
|
$ (0.3
|
)
|
|
$ 0.5
|
|
|
$ 0.1
|
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans (1)
|
|
(0.00
|
)%
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Ratios (period-end):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share
|
|
$ 69.70
|
|
|
$ 61.26
|
|
|
$ 68.34
|
|
Tangible book value per common share (5)
|
|
$ 68.47
|
|
|
$ 59.98
|
|
|
$ 67.10
|
|
__________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Ratios are annualized.
|
(2) Return on average assets is the ratio of net income to average assets.
|
(3) Refer to "Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity and Return on Average Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity" table in this document
for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.
|
(4) Efficiency ratio is the ratio of noninterest expense to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
|
(5) Refer to "Book Value per Common Share and Tangible Book Value per Common Share" table in this document for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP
financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
|
Quarter Ended
March 31,
|
|
Quarter Ended
December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective tax rate, prior to excess tax benefits—stock awards and research and
development tax credits from amended tax returns
|
|
23.4
|
%
|
|
22.6
|
%
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
Excess tax benefits—stock awards
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
Research and development tax credits from amended tax returns
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4.4
|
)
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
22.9
|
%
|
|
21.9
|
%
|
|
16.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision (Reversal of Provision) for Credit Losses
|
|
Quarter Ended
March 31,
|
|
Quarter Ended
December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt securities held-to-maturity
|
|
$ 1
|
|
$ 1
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
Loans
|
|
7
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
26
|
|
Unfunded loan commitments
|
|
2
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Total provision (reversal of provision)
|
|
$ 10
|
|
$ (15
|
)
|
|
$ 24
|
|
Loan Originations
|
|
Quarter Ended
March 31,
|
|
Quarter Ended
December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Single family
|
|
$ 8,376
|
|
$ 6,902
|
|
$ 7,013
|
Home equity lines of credit
|
|
689
|
|
624
|
|
617
|
Single family construction
|
|
267
|
|
225
|
|
245
|
Multifamily
|
|
1,709
|
|
791
|
|
1,723
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
566
|
|
314
|
|
597
|
Multifamily/commercial construction
|
|
384
|
|
311
|
|
190
|
Capital call lines of credit
|
|
3,020
|
|
3,131
|
|
3,690
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
90
|
|
214
|
|
130
|
Other business
|
|
538
|
|
1,025
|
|
650
|
PPP
|
|
—
|
|
689
|
|
—
|
Stock secured
|
|
1,136
|
|
710
|
|
966
|
Other secured
|
|
666
|
|
439
|
|
546
|
Unsecured
|
|
369
|
|
346
|
|
517
|
Total loans originated
|
|
$ 17,810
|
|
$ 15,721
|
|
$ 16,884
|
|
|
As of
|
Asset Quality Information
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
$ 140
|
|
|
$ 139
|
|
|
$ 127
|
|
|
$ 133
|
|
|
$ 173
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
|
$ 140
|
|
|
$ 139
|
|
|
$ 127
|
|
|
$ 133
|
|
|
$ 174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
0.08
|
%
|
|
0.08
|
%
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
0.08
|
%
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructured accruing loans
|
|
$ 12
|
|
|
$ 13
|
|
|
$ 10
|
|
|
$ 11
|
|
|
$ 12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan credit losses to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans
|
|
0.50
|
%
|
|
0.51
|
%
|
|
0.52
|
%
|
|
0.52
|
%
|
|
0.53
|
%
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
498.8
|
%
|
|
500.5
|
%
|
|
524.4
|
%
|
|
479.3
|
%
|
|
359.3
|
%
|
|
|
As of
|
Loan Servicing Portfolio
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans serviced for investors
|
|
$ 4,298
|
|
$ 4,677
|
|
$ 5,117
|
|
$ 5,640
|
|
$ 6,314
|
Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity and Return on
Average Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity (1), (2)
|
|
Quarter Ended
March 31,
|
|
Quarter Ended
December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average common shareholders' equity (a)
|
|
$ 12,391
|
|
|
$ 10,432
|
|
|
$ 12,078
|
|
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
(221
|
)
|
|
(227
|
)
|
|
(223
|
)
|
Average tangible common shareholders' equity (b)
|
|
$ 12,170
|
|
|
$ 10,205
|
|
|
$ 11,855
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders (c)
|
|
$ 364
|
|
|
$ 316
|
|
|
$ 368
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average common shareholders' equity (c) / (a)
|
|
11.91
|
%
|
|
12.30
|
%
|
|
12.08
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (c) / (b)
|
|
12.12
|
%
|
|
12.57
|
%
|
|
12.31
|
%
|
__________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP return on average
common shareholders' equity in this table.
|
(2) Ratios are annualized.
|
Book Value per Common Share and Tangible
Book Value per Common Share (1)
|
|
As of
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 16,154
|
|
|
$ 15,898
|
|
|
$ 14,802
|
|
|
$ 13,275
|
|
|
$ 12,942
|
|
Less: Preferred stock
|
|
(3,633
|
)
|
|
(3,633
|
)
|
|
(2,893
|
)
|
|
(2,143
|
)
|
|
(2,143
|
)
|
Total common shareholders' equity (a)
|
|
12,521
|
|
|
12,265
|
|
|
11,909
|
|
|
11,132
|
|
|
10,799
|
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
(221
|
)
|
|
(222
|
)
|
|
(223
|
)
|
|
(224
|
)
|
|
(226
|
)
|
Total tangible common shareholders' equity (b)
|
|
$ 12,300
|
|
|
$ 12,043
|
|
|
$ 11,686
|
|
|
$ 10,908
|
|
|
$ 10,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares of common stock outstanding (c)
|
|
180
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share (a) / (c)
|
|
$ 69.70
|
|
|
$ 68.34
|
|
|
$ 66.44
|
|
|
$ 62.99
|
|
|
$ 61.26
|
|
Tangible book value per common share (b) / (c)
|
|
$ 68.47
|
|
|
$ 67.10
|
|
|
$ 65.19
|
|
|
$ 61.72
|
|
|
$ 59.98
|
|
__________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Tangible book value per common share is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP book value per common share in this
table.
|
Regulatory Capital Ratios and Components (1), (2)
|
|
As of
|
|
March 31,
2022 (3)
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets)
|
|
8.70 %
|
|
8.76 %
|
|
8.55 %
|
|
8.05 %
|
|
8.32 %
|
Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
9.48 %
|
|
9.65 %
|
|
9.81 %
|
|
9.51 %
|
|
9.64 %
|
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
12.25 %
|
|
12.56 %
|
|
12.25 %
|
|
11.38 %
|
|
11.60 %
|
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
13.37 %
|
|
13.72 %
|
|
13.45 %
|
|
12.60 %
|
|
12.87 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulatory Capital:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
|
|
$ 12,418
|
|
$ 12,045
|
|
$ 11,674
|
|
$ 10,875
|
|
$ 10,549
|
Tier 1 capital
|
|
$ 16,051
|
|
$ 15,678
|
|
$ 14,566
|
|
$ 13,018
|
|
$ 12,691
|
Total capital
|
|
$ 17,521
|
|
$ 17,124
|
|
$ 15,994
|
|
$ 14,421
|
|
$ 14,082
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average assets
|
|
$ 184,410
|
|
$ 178,969
|
|
$ 170,373
|
|
$ 161,637
|
|
$ 152,465
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
|
$ 131,020
|
|
$ 124,820
|
|
$ 118,941
|
|
$ 114,406
|
|
$ 109,413
|
__________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) As defined by regulatory capital rules.
|
(2) Beginning in 2020, ratios and amounts reflect the Bank's election to delay the estimated impact of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")
allowance methodology on its regulatory capital, average assets and risk-weighted assets over a five-year transition period ending December 31,
2024.
|
(3) Ratios and amounts as of March 31, 2022 are preliminary.
|
|
|
As of
|
Wealth Management Assets
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Republic Investment Management
|
|
$ 108,771
|
|
$ 109,130
|
|
$ 101,105
|
|
$ 99,459
|
|
$ 90,819
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brokerage and investment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brokerage
|
|
128,129
|
|
128,258
|
|
115,793
|
|
112,359
|
|
101,478
|
Money market mutual funds
|
|
18,543
|
|
23,673
|
|
18,074
|
|
13,109
|
|
11,435
|
Total brokerage and investment
|
|
146,672
|
|
151,931
|
|
133,867
|
|
125,468
|
|
112,913
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust Company:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust
|
|
14,344
|
|
13,695
|
|
12,220
|
|
11,496
|
|
10,986
|
Custody
|
|
4,408
|
|
4,687
|
|
4,533
|
|
4,439
|
|
4,216
|
Total Trust Company
|
|
18,752
|
|
18,382
|
|
16,753
|
|
15,935
|
|
15,202
|
Total Wealth Management Assets
|
|
$ 274,195
|
|
$ 279,443
|
|
$ 251,725
|
|
$ 240,862
|
|
$ 218,934
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005241/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.