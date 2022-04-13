First Republic Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenues Increased 23% Year-Over-Year

Tangible Book Value Per Share Rose 14% Year-Over-Year

Dividend Raised for 11th Consecutive Year

First Republic Bank FRC today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"The entire business continued to perform very well in the first quarter," said Mike Roffler, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Loan originations were our best ever, client satisfaction reached an all-time high, and we successfully completed our core system conversion. It was a terrific quarter."

Quarterly Highlights

Financial Results

– Year-over-year:

– Revenues were $1.4 billion, up 23.0%.

– Net interest income was $1.1 billion, up 22.0%.

– Net income was $401 million, up 19.9%.

– Diluted earnings per share of $2.00, up 11.7%.

– Tangible book value per share was $68.47, up 14.2%.

– Loan originations totaled $17.8 billion, our best quarter ever.

– Net interest margin was 2.68%, consistent with the prior quarter.

– Efficiency ratio was 62.0%, compared to 63.5% for the first quarter of 2021.

– Increased quarterly dividend to $0.27 per share.

Continued Capital and Credit Strength

– Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.70%.

– Nonperforming assets remained at a low 8 basis points of total assets.

– Credit quality remained strong, with net recoveries of $0.3 million for the quarter.

Continued Business Growth

– Year-over-year:

– Loans totaled $141.3 billion, up 19.7%.

– Deposits were $162.1 billion, up 26.7%.

– Wealth management assets were $274.2 billion, up 25.2%.

– Wealth management revenues were $221 million, up 38.7%.

"Loans and deposits grew nicely during the first quarter, while credit quality, liquidity and capital all remained very strong," said Olga Tsokova, Chief Financial Officer (Acting) and Chief Accounting Officer. "Total revenues rose 23% and tangible book value per share was up 14% compared to a year ago. We're also pleased to have increased our dividend for the 11th consecutive year."

Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.27 per Share

The Bank announced an increase of $0.05 in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.27 per share of common stock, our 11th consecutive year of dividend increases. The first quarter dividend is payable on May 12, 2022 to shareholders of record as of April 28, 2022.

Strong Asset Quality

Credit quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets were at a low 8 basis points of total assets at March 31, 2022. The Bank had net loan recoveries of $0.3 million for the quarter.

During the first quarter, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $10 million, which was primarily driven by loan growth.

Continued Book Value Growth

Book value per common share at March 31, 2022 was $69.70, up 13.8% from a year ago. Tangible book value per common share at March 31, 2022 was $68.47, up 14.2% from a year ago.

Capital Strength

The Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.70% at March 31, 2022, compared to 8.76% at December 31, 2021.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Bank has raised $2.8 billion in net additional Tier 1 capital to support our growth.

Continued Business Growth

Loan Originations

Loan originations were $17.8 billion for the quarter, our best quarter ever. This was up 13.3% from the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to increases in single family and multifamily lending.

Single family loan originations were 47% of the total loan origination volume for the quarter and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 58%. In addition, multifamily and commercial real estate loans originated were 13% of total originations, and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 53%.

Loans totaled $141.3 billion at March 31, 2022, up 19.7% compared to a year ago. Our loan growth was primarily due to increases in single family, multifamily, stock secured loans and capital call lines of credit, partially offset by a decrease in loans under the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").

Deposit Growth

Total deposits increased to $162.1 billion, up 26.7% compared to a year ago, and had an average rate paid of 5 basis points during the quarter.

At March 31, 2022, checking deposit balances were 70.4% of total deposits.

Investments

Total investment securities at March 31, 2022 were $30.3 billion, a 17.9% increase compared to year-end and a 39.7% increase compared to a year ago.

High-quality liquid assets, including eligible cash, totaled $29.9 billion at March 31, 2022, and represented 16.2% of quarterly average total assets.

Wealth Management

Total wealth management assets were $274.2 billion at March 31, 2022, down slightly compared to the prior quarter but up 25.2% compared to a year ago. The modest decline in wealth management assets for the quarter was due to market depreciation, significantly offset by net client inflow. The increase in wealth management assets for the year was due to net client inflow and market appreciation.

Wealth management revenues totaled $221 million for the quarter, up 38.7% compared to the first quarter a year ago. Such revenues represented 15.9% of the Bank's total revenues for the quarter.

Wealth management assets at March 31, 2022 included investment management assets of $108.8 billion, brokerage assets and money market mutual funds of $146.7 billion, and trust and custody assets of $18.8 billion.

Income Statement and Key Ratios

Revenue Growth

Total revenues were $1.4 billion for the quarter, up 23.0% compared to the first quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income Growth

Net interest income was $1.1 billion for the quarter, up 22.0% compared to the first quarter a year ago. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from growth in average interest-earning assets.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin was 2.68% in the first quarter, consistent with the prior quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $251 million for the quarter, up 28.0% compared to the first quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily driven by higher wealth management fees.

Noninterest Expense and Efficiency Ratio

Noninterest expense was $866 million for the quarter, up 20.2% compared to the first quarter a year ago, primarily due to continued investments in our business expansion, including hiring additional colleagues to support our growth, information systems initiatives and occupancy costs.

The efficiency ratio was 62.0% for the quarter, compared to 63.5% for the first quarter a year ago.

Income Taxes

The Bank's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 22.9%, compared to 21.9% for the first quarter a year ago.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimates," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them.

Forward-looking statements involving such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of loans, assets, deposits, liabilities, revenues, expenses, tax liabilities, net income, capital expenditures, liquidity, dividends, capital structure, investments or other financial items; expectations regarding the banking and wealth management industries; descriptions of plans or objectives of management for future operations, products or services; forecasts of future economic conditions generally and in our market areas in particular, which may affect the ability of borrowers to repay their loans and the value of real property or other property held as collateral for such loans; our opportunities for growth and our plans for expansion (including opening new offices); expectations about the performance of any new offices; projections about the amount and the value of intangible assets, as well as amortization of recorded amounts; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities, as well as for unfunded loan commitments; changes in nonperforming assets; expectations regarding the impact and duration of COVID-19; expectations regarding our executive transitions; projections about future levels of loan originations or loan repayments; projections regarding costs, including the impact on our efficiency ratio; and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: significant competition to attract and retain banking and wealth management customers, from both traditional and non-traditional financial services and technology companies; our ability to recruit and retain key managers, employees and board members; natural or other disasters, including earthquakes, wildfires, pandemics or acts of terrorism affecting the markets in which we operate; the adverse effects of climate change on our business, clients and counterparties; the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from COVID-19 on our colleagues and clients, the communities we serve and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business, financial position and results of operations; interest rate risk and credit risk; our ability to maintain and follow high underwriting standards; economic and market conditions, including those affecting the valuation of our investment securities portfolio and credit losses on our loans and debt securities; real estate prices generally and in our markets; our geographic and product concentrations; demand for our products and services; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates; the regulatory environment in which we operate, our regulatory compliance and future regulatory requirements; any future changes to regulatory capital requirements; legislative and regulatory actions affecting us and the financial services industry, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), including increased compliance costs, limitations on activities and requirements to hold additional capital, as well as changes to the Dodd-Frank Act pursuant to the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act; our ability to avoid litigation and its associated costs and liabilities; future Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessments or changes to regular assessments; fraud, cybersecurity and privacy risks; and custom technology preferences of our customers and our ability to successfully execute on initiatives relating to enhancements of our technology infrastructure, including client-facing systems and applications. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see First Republic's FDIC filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in First Republic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed by First Republic with the FDIC. These filings are available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout our public filings under the Exchange Act. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses and believes that investors benefit from using certain non-GAAP measures of our financial performance, which include tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, and net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis. Management believes that tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity are useful additional measures to evaluate our performance and capital position without the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock. In addition, to facilitate relevant comparisons of net interest income from taxable and tax-exempt interest-earning assets, when calculating yields and net interest margin, we adjust interest income on tax-exempt securities and tax-advantaged loans so such amounts are fully equivalent to interest income on taxable sources. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information that is not otherwise required by GAAP or other applicable requirements. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in relevant tables in this document.

Explanatory Note

Some amounts presented within this document may not recalculate due to rounding.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Quarter Ended March 31, Quarter Ended December 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2021 Interest income: Loans $ 1,002 $ 873 $ 992 Investments 180 141 165 Other 2 5 4 Cash and cash equivalents 5 3 6 Total interest income 1,189 1,022 1,167 Interest expense: Deposits 20 28 20 Borrowings 24 55 27 Total interest expense 44 83 47 Net interest income 1,145 939 1,120 Provision (reversal of provision) for credit losses 10 (15 ) 24 Net interest income after provision (reversal of provision) for credit losses 1,135 954 1,096 Noninterest income: Investment management fees 165 119 150 Brokerage and investment fees 22 15 19 Insurance fees 4 3 7 Trust fees 7 6 7 Foreign exchange fee income 23 17 24 Deposit fees 6 6 7 Loan and related fees 9 7 9 Income from investments in life insurance 14 17 27 Other income, net 1 6 (3 ) Total noninterest income 251 196 247 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 560 463 544 Information systems 107 84 99 Occupancy 69 58 66 Professional fees 23 21 27 Advertising and marketing 13 13 21 FDIC assessments 15 12 13 Other expenses 79 70 96 Total noninterest expense 866 721 866 Income before provision for income taxes 520 429 477 Provision for income taxes 119 94 77 Net income 401 335 400 Dividends on preferred stock 37 19 32 Net income available to common shareholders $ 364 $ 316 $ 368 Basic earnings per common share $ 2.03 $ 1.81 $ 2.05 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.00 $ 1.79 $ 2.02 Weighted average shares—basic 180 175 179 Weighted average shares—diluted 182 177 182

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of ($ in millions) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,756 $ 12,947 $ 8,889 Debt securities available-for-sale 3,446 3,381 2,429 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 26,831 22,292 19,232 Equity securities (fair value) 25 28 21 Loans: Single family 81,833 76,793 65,179 Home equity lines of credit 2,597 2,584 2,392 Single family construction 1,041 993 842 Multifamily 16,953 15,966 14,141 Commercial real estate 8,753 8,531 8,065 Multifamily/commercial construction 1,955 1,927 2,101 Capital call lines of credit 10,970 10,999 8,654 Tax-exempt 3,656 3,680 3,455 Other business 4,081 3,961 3,679 PPP 232 545 2,142 Stock secured 3,651 3,435 2,520 Other secured 2,623 2,457 1,863 Unsecured 2,968 3,085 3,051 Total loans 141,313 134,956 118,084 Allowance for credit losses (701 ) (694 ) (621 ) Loans, net 140,612 134,262 117,463 Investments in life insurance 2,682 2,650 2,329 Tax credit investments 1,231 1,220 1,127 Premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 467 454 412 Goodwill and other intangible assets 221 222 226 Other assets 3,850 3,631 3,670 Total Assets $ 187,121 $ 181,087 $ 155,798 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing checking $ 72,424 $ 70,840 $ 53,807 Interest-bearing checking 41,589 41,248 32,543 Money market checking 21,846 20,303 19,210 Money market savings and passbooks 19,159 16,573 14,097 Certificates of deposit 7,042 7,357 8,250 Total Deposits 162,060 156,321 127,907 Long-term FHLB advances 3,700 3,700 10,505 Senior notes 999 998 997 Subordinated notes 779 779 778 Other liabilities 3,429 3,391 2,669 Total Liabilities 170,967 165,189 142,856 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock 3,633 3,633 2,143 Common stock 2 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 5,763 5,725 5,191 Retained earnings 6,893 6,569 5,627 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (137 ) (31 ) (21 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 16,154 15,898 12,942 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 187,121 $ 181,087 $ 155,798

Quarter Ended March 31, Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2021 Average Balances, Yields and Rates Average Balance Interest Income/Expense (1) Yield/ Rates (2) Average Balance Interest Income/Expense (1) Yield/ Rates (2) Average Balance Interest Income/Expense (1) Yield/ Rates (2) ($ in millions) Assets: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 11,342 $ 5 0.18 % $ 11,449 $ 3 0.10 % $ 15,342 $ 6 0.15 % Investment securities: U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities 117 0 1.37 % 94 0 1.45 % 100 0 1.59 % Agency residential and commercial MBS 9,142 39 1.70 % 5,626 31 2.17 % 7,011 29 1.65 % Other residential and commercial MBS 24 0 2.04 % 33 0 1.87 % 25 0 1.82 % Tax-exempt municipal securities 15,595 151 3.87 % 12,270 127 4.14 % 14,869 146 3.93 % Taxable municipal securities 1,715 13 2.97 % 1,079 8 2.95 % 1,670 12 2.99 % Other investment securities 1,416 10 2.85 % 429 3 2.39 % 1,405 10 2.86 % Total investment securities 28,009 213 3.04 % 19,531 169 3.45 % 25,080 197 3.15 % Loans: Residential real estate 82,416 567 2.75 % 65,459 469 2.87 % 78,436 545 2.78 % Multifamily 16,281 140 3.45 % 13,922 123 3.53 % 15,479 154 3.90 % Commercial real estate 8,633 82 3.77 % 8,033 78 3.88 % 8,525 83 3.82 % Multifamily/commercial construction 1,929 22 4.62 % 2,867 31 4.34 % 2,044 24 4.70 % Business 18,590 145 3.12 % 15,076 124 3.28 % 17,210 139 3.15 % PPP 381 7 7.59 % 1,990 16 3.17 % 732 9 4.65 % Other 9,058 47 2.06 % 7,348 39 2.16 % 8,578 45 2.03 % Total loans 137,288 1,010 2.94 % 114,695 880 3.07 % 131,004 999 3.02 % FHLB stock 115 2 7.60 % 345 5 6.10 % 143 4 11.17 % Total interest-earning assets 176,754 1,230 2.78 % 146,020 1,057 2.90 % 171,569 1,206 2.79 % Noninterest-earning cash 449 414 426 Goodwill and other intangibles 221 227 223 Other assets 7,142 6,091 6,967 Total noninterest-earning assets 7,812 6,732 7,616 Total Assets $ 184,566 $ 152,752 $ 179,185 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Interest-bearing checking $ 40,400 1 0.01 % $ 31,991 2 0.03 % $ 36,896 1 0.01 % Money market checking 21,659 5 0.09 % 18,889 8 0.16 % 21,925 5 0.10 % Money market savings and passbooks 17,925 7 0.15 % 13,640 6 0.19 % 16,935 6 0.15 % CDs 7,217 7 0.40 % 8,413 12 0.56 % 7,482 8 0.42 % Total interest-bearing deposits (3) 87,201 20 0.09 % 72,933 28 0.15 % 83,238 20 0.10 % Borrowings: Short-term borrowings — — — % 0 0 0.18 % — — — % Long-term FHLB advances 3,700 9 0.95 % 11,322 40 1.45 % 4,582 12 1.06 % Senior notes 998 6 2.42 % 996 6 2.42 % 998 6 2.42 % Subordinated notes 779 9 4.68 % 778 9 4.68 % 779 9 4.68 % Total borrowings 5,477 24 1.75 % 13,096 55 1.72 % 6,359 27 1.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities (4) 92,678 44 0.19 % 86,029 83 0.39 % 89,597 47 0.21 % Noninterest-bearing checking 72,251 51,689 71,308 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 3,613 2,638 3,044 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 75,864 54,327 74,352 Preferred shareholders' equity 3,633 1,964 3,158 Common shareholders' equity 12,391 10,432 12,078 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 184,566 $ 152,752 $ 179,185 Net interest spread (5) 2.59 % 2.50 % 2.58 % Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and net interest margin (6) $ 1,186 2.68 % $ 974 2.67 % $ 1,159 2.68 % Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income to net interest income: (7) Municipal securities tax-equivalent adjustment (34 ) (28 ) (32 ) Business loans tax-equivalent adjustment (7 ) (7 ) (7 ) Net interest income $ 1,145 $ 939 $ 1,120 Supplemental information: Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) $ 159,452 $ 20 0.05 % $ 124,622 $ 28 0.09 % $ 154,546 $ 20 0.05 % Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) and borrowings $ 164,929 $ 44 0.11 % $ 137,718 $ 83 0.24 % $ 160,905 $ 47 0.12 %

__________ Note: Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to the fully taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate in effect for each respective period presented. (2) Yields/rates are annualized. (3) Refer to supplemental information in this table for average balances, interest expense and rates for total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest- bearing). (4) Refer to supplemental information in this table for average balances, interest expense and rates for total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest- bearing) and borrowings. (5) Net interest spread represents the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets. (7) Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP net interest income in this table.

Selected Financial Data and Ratios Quarter Ended March 31, Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2021 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Selected Financial Data and Ratios: Return on average assets (1), (2) 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.89 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (1) 11.91 % 12.30 % 12.08 % Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1), (3) 12.12 % 12.57 % 12.31 % Average equity to average assets 8.68 % 8.12 % 8.50 % Dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.22 Dividend payout ratio 11.0 % 11.2 % 10.9 % Efficiency ratio (4) 62.0 % 63.5 % 63.3 % Selected Asset Quality Ratios: Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (0.3 ) $ 0.5 $ 0.1 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans (1) (0.00 )% 0.00 % 0.00 % Selected Ratios (period-end): Book value per common share $ 69.70 $ 61.26 $ 68.34 Tangible book value per common share (5) $ 68.47 $ 59.98 $ 67.10 __________ (1) Ratios are annualized. (2) Return on average assets is the ratio of net income to average assets. (3) Refer to "Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity and Return on Average Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity" table in this document for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure. (4) Efficiency ratio is the ratio of noninterest expense to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (5) Refer to "Book Value per Common Share and Tangible Book Value per Common Share" table in this document for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Effective Tax Rate Quarter Ended March 31, Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2021 Effective tax rate, prior to excess tax benefits—stock awards and research and development tax credits from amended tax returns 23.4 % 22.6 % 22.0 % Excess tax benefits—stock awards (0.5 ) (0.7 ) (1.5 ) Research and development tax credits from amended tax returns — — (4.4 ) Effective tax rate 22.9 % 21.9 % 16.1 %

Provision (Reversal of Provision) for Credit Losses Quarter Ended March 31, Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2021 ($ in millions) Debt securities held-to-maturity $ 1 $ 1 $ — Loans 7 (14 ) 26 Unfunded loan commitments 2 (2 ) (2 ) Total provision (reversal of provision) $ 10 $ (15 ) $ 24

Loan Originations Quarter Ended March 31, Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2021 ($ in millions) Single family $ 8,376 $ 6,902 $ 7,013 Home equity lines of credit 689 624 617 Single family construction 267 225 245 Multifamily 1,709 791 1,723 Commercial real estate 566 314 597 Multifamily/commercial construction 384 311 190 Capital call lines of credit 3,020 3,131 3,690 Tax-exempt 90 214 130 Other business 538 1,025 650 PPP — 689 — Stock secured 1,136 710 966 Other secured 666 439 546 Unsecured 369 346 517 Total loans originated $ 17,810 $ 15,721 $ 16,884

As of Asset Quality Information March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ($ in millions) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 140 $ 139 $ 127 $ 133 $ 173 Other real estate owned — — — — 1 Total nonperforming assets $ 140 $ 139 $ 127 $ 133 $ 174 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.15 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.11 % Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1 Restructured accruing loans $ 12 $ 13 $ 10 $ 11 $ 12 Allowance for loan credit losses to: Total loans 0.50 % 0.51 % 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.53 % Nonaccrual loans 498.8 % 500.5 % 524.4 % 479.3 % 359.3 %

As of Loan Servicing Portfolio March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ($ in millions) Loans serviced for investors $ 4,298 $ 4,677 $ 5,117 $ 5,640 $ 6,314

Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity and Return on Average Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity (1), (2) Quarter Ended March 31, Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2021 ($ in millions) Average common shareholders' equity (a) $ 12,391 $ 10,432 $ 12,078 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (221 ) (227 ) (223 ) Average tangible common shareholders' equity (b) $ 12,170 $ 10,205 $ 11,855 Net income available to common shareholders (c) $ 364 $ 316 $ 368 Return on average common shareholders' equity (c) / (a) 11.91 % 12.30 % 12.08 % Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (c) / (b) 12.12 % 12.57 % 12.31 % __________ (1) Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP return on average common shareholders' equity in this table. (2) Ratios are annualized.

Book Value per Common Share and Tangible Book Value per Common Share (1) As of March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 (in millions, except per share amounts) Total shareholders' equity $ 16,154 $ 15,898 $ 14,802 $ 13,275 $ 12,942 Less: Preferred stock (3,633 ) (3,633 ) (2,893 ) (2,143 ) (2,143 ) Total common shareholders' equity (a) 12,521 12,265 11,909 11,132 10,799 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (221 ) (222 ) (223 ) (224 ) (226 ) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (b) $ 12,300 $ 12,043 $ 11,686 $ 10,908 $ 10,573 Number of shares of common stock outstanding (c) 180 179 179 177 176 Book value per common share (a) / (c) $ 69.70 $ 68.34 $ 66.44 $ 62.99 $ 61.26 Tangible book value per common share (b) / (c) $ 68.47 $ 67.10 $ 65.19 $ 61.72 $ 59.98 __________ (1) Tangible book value per common share is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP book value per common share in this table.

Regulatory Capital Ratios and Components (1), (2) As of March 31, 2022 (3) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ($ in millions) Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) 8.70 % 8.76 % 8.55 % 8.05 % 8.32 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.48 % 9.65 % 9.81 % 9.51 % 9.64 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.25 % 12.56 % 12.25 % 11.38 % 11.60 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.37 % 13.72 % 13.45 % 12.60 % 12.87 % Regulatory Capital: Common Equity Tier 1 capital $ 12,418 $ 12,045 $ 11,674 $ 10,875 $ 10,549 Tier 1 capital $ 16,051 $ 15,678 $ 14,566 $ 13,018 $ 12,691 Total capital $ 17,521 $ 17,124 $ 15,994 $ 14,421 $ 14,082 Assets: Average assets $ 184,410 $ 178,969 $ 170,373 $ 161,637 $ 152,465 Risk-weighted assets $ 131,020 $ 124,820 $ 118,941 $ 114,406 $ 109,413 __________ (1) As defined by regulatory capital rules. (2) Beginning in 2020, ratios and amounts reflect the Bank's election to delay the estimated impact of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") allowance methodology on its regulatory capital, average assets and risk-weighted assets over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. (3) Ratios and amounts as of March 31, 2022 are preliminary.

As of Wealth Management Assets March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ($ in millions) First Republic Investment Management $ 108,771 $ 109,130 $ 101,105 $ 99,459 $ 90,819 Brokerage and investment: Brokerage 128,129 128,258 115,793 112,359 101,478 Money market mutual funds 18,543 23,673 18,074 13,109 11,435 Total brokerage and investment 146,672 151,931 133,867 125,468 112,913 Trust Company: Trust 14,344 13,695 12,220 11,496 10,986 Custody 4,408 4,687 4,533 4,439 4,216 Total Trust Company 18,752 18,382 16,753 15,935 15,202 Total Wealth Management Assets $ 274,195 $ 279,443 $ 251,725 $ 240,862 $ 218,934

