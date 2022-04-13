NeoImmuneTech Demonstrates NT-I7's Broad Combination Potential with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Immunocytokine at AACR 2022

Pre-clinical studies demonstrate NT-I7's potential to enhance anti-tumor responses in combination with compounds targeting multiple biological pathways

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT), a T cell-focused therapeutics company, presented the broad combination potential of its long-acting IL-7 candidate - NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc) - at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, April 8-13 2022.

In the two pre-clinical studies presented as posters, NT-I7, a novel long-acting human IL-7, was evaluated in combination with IL-2 (hIL-2/TCB2c), and in combination with anti-TIGIT or anti-VEGF therapies. 1,2

NT-I7 has demonstrated in previous studies that it can increase the number of memory T cells with prolonged effect, whereas IL-2 activates the effector T cell for a limited period. The results of the pre-clinical study showed that the combination of their different mechanisms of action (MoAs) created a heightened anti-tumor response.

Additionally, data from the second pre-clinical study showed that NT-I7, in combination with anti-TIGIT or anti-VEGF, enhanced the anti-tumor responses and this effect was further increased when NT-I7 was combined with anti-TIGIT and anti-PD-1 in triple combination.1,2

"Immune checkpoint inhibitor combinations have become the standard of care for many tumor types, however there is still an unmet need to enhance the efficacy," said Dr. Se Hwan Yang, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NIT. "The pre-clinical results we presented at AACR 2022, which are supported by NT-I7's safety profile and T cell amplifying mechanism, showed the potential for NT-I7 as part of a double or triple-regimen therapy. We are encouraged by these results, which pave the way to advance these combinations in clinical trials, further enhancing NT-I7 clinical value."

About NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc)

NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) is the only clinical-stage long-acting human IL-7, and is being developed in oncologic and immunologic indications, where T cell amplification and increased functionality may provide clinical benefit. IL-7 is a fundamental cytokine for naïve and memory T cell development and for sustaining immune response to chronic antigens (as in cancer) or foreign antigens (as in infectious diseases). NT-I7 exhibits favorable PK/PD and safety profiles, making it an ideal combination partner. NT-I7 is being studied in multiple clinical trials in solid tumors and as vaccine adjuvant. Studies are being planned for testing in hematologic malignancies, additional solid tumors and other immunology-focused indications.

About NeoImmuneTech, Inc.

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT) is a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to expanding the horizon of immuno-oncology and enhancing immunity to infectious diseases. NIT is led by the scientific founder and inventor of NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) and has a strong executive team with rich industry experience. NIT is expanding rapidly in personnel and operations, as well as partnering with industry and academic leaders to investigate NT-I7 as monotherapy and in combination with various immunotherapeutics. For more information, please visit www.neoimmunetech.com.

