Rockwell Automation and Plex Systems Combine Events to Host ROKLive in Orlando, Presenting Vision for the Future of Industrial Transformation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced today that registration is now open for ROKLive, a Rockwell Automation and Plex Systems event taking place June 13-16 in Orlando, Fla. Joining with newly acquired Plex's annual PowerPlex event, the in-person ROKLive experience will bring together operations, maintenance, engineering and technology leaders and innovators to explore how Rockwell Automation's enterprise-wide solutions are linking OT and IT like never before.

ROKLive combines the power and expertise of Rockwell Automation and Plex Systems – and members of the Rockwell PartnerNetwork™ and Plex Partner Ecosystem – all in one place. Over the course of four days, attendees will have the opportunity to experience keynote presentations, networking events, and unique sessions delivering a mix of best practices, case studies, hands-on-learning, and an interactive expo showcasing the latest innovations in industrial and manufacturing software and hardware technologies. Manufacturing leaders will also present live sessions that explore how Rockwell and Plex solutions have advanced their digital transformation in real industrial scenarios.

"For the first time ever, Rockwell Automation and Plex Systems are coming together to create an even more exciting ROKLive, which will take place in person on June 13-16 in Orlando, Florida," said Tina Dear, vice president, global marketing, Rockwell Automation. "The expanded Rockwell team, including Plex Systems and Fiix, will share information about the latest technologies and solutions, proven best practices, and industry insights, including results we have achieved for our customers as a result of digital transformation."

There are several reasons to attend this year's ROKLive, including, but not limited to:

Four Keynote Presentations – ROKLive will begin each day with an inspirational keynote presentation focused on strategy and vision for digital transformation. Rockwell Automation and Plex Systems leaders, along with guest speakers, will highlight investments in innovation and how the companies are delivering optimal outcomes. Speakers will discuss the ways Rockwell is connecting its strategy to the work its customers do every day and demonstrate how it is delivering technology that achieves results.





– ROKLive will begin each day with an inspirational keynote presentation focused on strategy and vision for digital transformation. Rockwell Automation and Plex Systems leaders, along with guest speakers, will highlight investments in innovation and how the companies are delivering optimal outcomes. Speakers will discuss the ways Rockwell is connecting its strategy to the work its customers do every day and demonstrate how it is delivering technology that achieves results. 125+ Interactive Sessions – Experience interactive sessions centered around the newest industrial transformation solutions and best practices. From in-depth technical training, hands-on labs, industry-focused discussions, and interactive panel discussions, attendees are sure to learn from manufacturing leaders, product managers, and peers about the latest advancements in industrial automation design, operations management, maintenance, and implementation. Sessions will be presented by technology experts, and Professional Development Hour credits are available for attending applicable sessions.





– Experience interactive sessions centered around the newest industrial transformation solutions and best practices. From in-depth technical training, hands-on labs, industry-focused discussions, and interactive panel discussions, attendees are sure to learn from manufacturing leaders, product managers, and peers about the latest advancements in industrial automation design, operations management, maintenance, and implementation. Sessions will be presented by technology experts, and Professional Development Hour credits are available for attending applicable sessions. The Connected Enterprise Expo – Explore the Connected Enterprise Expo and experience the IT and OT innovations from Rockwell Automation, Plex Systems and our partners. More than 30 interactive exhibits will feature the latest advancements and new capabilities in industrial and manufacturing transformation.





– Explore the Connected Enterprise Expo and experience the IT and OT innovations from Rockwell Automation, Plex Systems and our partners. More than 30 interactive exhibits will feature the latest advancements and new capabilities in industrial and manufacturing transformation. Peer Networking – Learn and connect with more than 1,500 tech-savvy professionals. Engage in open dialogue with peers on top-of-mind topics centered around digital operations. Available peer exchange discussions will focus on the following industries and key topics: Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Cybersecurity, Life Sciences, OEM, and Water Wastewater. Join the popular Women in Manufacturing luncheon on Tuesday and rock out on Wednesday night at the Hard Rock Café for the ROKLive evening experience.

With registration now open, an early bird discount price is available through April 28th. To access registration and read the full details about all things ROKLive, click here.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK, is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems, Inc., a Rockwell Automation Company, is the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world's manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track, and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, asset performance management, production monitoring, process automation and analytics to connect people, systems, machines and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork

Rockwell Automation believes we're better together—and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network's breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork is helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise, visit PartnerNetwork Program.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005258/en/