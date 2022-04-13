NOW Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

NOW Inc. DNOW has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:00 am (US Central Time). Financial results for the first quarter ending on March 31, 2022 are expected to be released that morning before the market opens.
The call will be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on NOW Inc.'s web site at ir.dnow.com on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in prior to the start of the call to register for the webcast. A replay of the call will be available online for thirty days following the conference. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1-833-927-1758 within North America or 1-929-526-1599 outside of North America, Access Code: 990303, five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and asking for the "NOW Inc. Earnings Conference Call" or the "DistributionNOW Earnings Conference Call."
DistributionNOW is a worldwide supplier of energy and industrial products and engineered equipment solutions. With approximately 2,325 employees and a network of locations worldwide, we offer a suite of digital solutions branded as DigitalNOW® that provide customers world-class technology for digital commerce and data and information management. Our locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, energy transmission and storage companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, mining, municipal water, manufacturers and engineering and construction companies. DistributionNOW has a legacy of over 150 years and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005260/en/
