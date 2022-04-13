Satellite Healthcare Names Its First Chief Medical Officer – Innovation, Illuminating Its Purpose to Be a Catalyst for the Transformation of Kidney Care

Dr. William Raffo to provide medical leadership and insight as company builds innovative care models, technologies, and partnerships

Satellite Healthcare Inc., a non-profit, top-rated provider of kidney dialysis and related patient services, announced today that it has named William Raffo, MD to the newly-established role of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) – Innovation.

Dr. Raffo, a nephrologist, board member and Nephrology – Cardiothoracic Service Line Department Head with Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group (PAFMG), has held numerous leadership positions with PAFMG. He also serves as Medical Director of Satellite Healthcare's Watsonville (CA) Dialysis Center, and Division Chief - Nephrology at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, CA. He previously served as Chief Resident and Assistant Clinical Professor in Internal Medicine at the University of California-Davis Medical Center.

In his capacity as Satellite Healthcare's CMO-Innovation, Dr. Raffo will play a central role in developing and overseeing strategies that guide the company's focus on innovation, including Satellite Healthcare‘s nephrology management services affiliate National Nephrology Alliance, the company's newly formed Ancillary Services Division, and working with its team of physician executives focused on chronic kidney disease management, value-based care and home dialysis.

"During my career as a nephrologist, I have always admired the balance of Satellite Healthcare's innovative spirit and intimate feel as an organization," said Dr. Raffo. "My passion is to enable physicians to thrive in the contributions they make to health care systems, providing value to both patients and medical teams. I'm excited to play a role in Satellite Healthcare's expanded drive to deliver this impact to the people it serves."

"Satellite Healthcare's business innovations are built upon our founding principle of making life better for those living with kidney disease," said Jeff Goffman, Satellite Healthcare CEO. "Our expertise in nephrology and our innovative orientation and patient-centered culture enable us to deliver value to our patients and partners. Bill will bring to us his unique set of knowledge, experience, credentials and disposition to carry this torch forward at a critical time in kidney health."

Dr. Raffo graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine after attaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from California Polytechnic State University. As Chief Medical Officer – Innovation, he will report to Satellite Healthcare CEO Jeff Goffman.

About Satellite Healthcare

Satellite Healthcare, Inc. has been among the nation's leading non-profit providers of kidney dialysis and related services since 1974 and is dedicated to maintaining a workforce that mirrors its diverse communities. Through its affiliated services, Satellite WellBound, Satellite Dialysis, and Satellite Research, Satellite Healthcare provides unparalleled kidney care services addressing patient wellness education, chronic kidney care management, and personalized clinical services. It focuses on the imperatives of value-based care, high quality, cost management, access to kidney care services, and emphasizing the importance of Home Dialysis therapies.

Satellite Healthcare has more than 90 dialysis centers across seven states and partners with prominent integrated care groups, nephrologists, hospital and health care systems in the United States, including an innovative joint venture with CVS Kidney Care. Satellite Healthcare's well-recognized mission of "making life better for those living with kidney disease" includes an enduring commitment to philanthropy and community service, from funding millions of dollars in research grants to sponsoring kidney programs nationwide. For more information, visit satellitehealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005256/en/