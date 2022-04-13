Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market to 2025 - Featuring DIG, Netafim and Valmont Industries Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the drip irrigation systems market and it is poised to grow by $2.64 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.11% during the forecast period.

The report on the drip irrigation systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on efficient use of natural resources and the benefits offered by drip irrigation systems.

The drip irrigation systems market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing preference for certified drip irrigation systems as one of the prime reasons driving the drip irrigation systems market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

DIG Corp.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Lindsay Corp.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Netafim Ltd.

Orbit Irrigation Products LLC

Rain Bird Corp.

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

The Toro Co.

Valmont Industries Inc.

The report on drip irrigation systems market covers the following areas:

Drip irrigation systems market sizing

Drip irrigation systems market forecast

Drip irrigation systems market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Dripper type

Market segments

Comparison by Dripper type

Inline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Dripper type

7. Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69izxg

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005540/en/