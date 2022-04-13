UK Pubs & Bars Industry Report 2021 - Detailed Market Sizing, Competitive Landscape and Consumer Metrics - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "UK Pubs & Bars Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is a comprehensive overview of the pub market in the UK, including detailed market sizing, competitive landscape and consumer metrics.
A robust methodology, combining multiple established and trusted data sources, makes this report a holistic source of intelligence on the sector for suppliers, operators and investors.
Now including detailed insight and data on drinks only occasions within pubs and bars, this report gives a forward-looking view, with forecasts to 2024, as well as a timeline for recovery and highlights the key challenges and opportunities.
HOW TO USE THE REPORT
- Quantify the size and growth of the pub market to benchmark your own performance
- Fully understand the competitive landscape with an extensive review - what can you learn and apply?
- Align your channel strategy to the trends in the market - understand where best to invest your time, people and money
- How have consumers responded to coronavirus restrictions easing?
- Do trends in the market align to proposed areas of investment?
- What will recovery of the sector look like? What opportunities will this bring for 2022?
- Get under the skin of the pub consumer to better meet their current and future needs.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Market Overview
- An overview of the UK Pubs & Bars market by outlets and turnover, with growth from 2016-2021F
- A breakdown of the market by sub-channel, including managed, tenanted, and independent pubs with growth from 2016-2021F
- The benefits and challenges of different pub models
- Key market drivers and inhibitors in 2021F
- Key factors impacting the pub market including, coronavirus, Brexit and business rates
Competitive Landscape
- Leading pub group developments including M&A activity, 2020-2021
- Key trends and initiatives among pub groups and brands
- Leading pub groups by turnover
- Leading pub groups by outlets
- Top 10 smaller pub groups by outlets
- Top 20 pub brands by outlets
- Pub brand market positioning and business model analysis
Consumer Insight
- Key consumer metrics including spend, frequency, and penetration
- Pub channel share of day-parts
- Demographic profile of pub visitors
- Key missions and needs in pubs
- Deep dive into drinks-only occasions in pubs including drivers to venue, drink type consumed, average spend
- Leading food choices at pubs
Menu Trends
- Spring/Summer 2021 menu analysis back to 2019
- Average dish counts overall, by course and by brand
- Core component of main dish analysis
- Dietary requirement analysis
- New product development analysis
- Pub menu price analysis Future outlook
- Future market growth figures from 2021F-2024F
- Wider economic barometers including GDP forecasts
- Recovery growth drivers and inhibitors
- Growing pub models
- Emerging opportunities including sports, work- places, sustainability, delivery
