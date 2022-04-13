Blue Apron to Present at Jefferies Online Meal Kit Summit on April 28, 2022

Blue Apron APRN today announced that Linda Findley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Greben, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Jefferies Online Meal Kit Summit on April 28, 2022. The virtual day will focus on discussing the next avenues for growth and the possible effects of inflation on the meal kit sector.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron's vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes with responsibly sourced ingredients. Through its delicious recipes, the company empowers home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen, and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company, and is focused on promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412006168/en/
