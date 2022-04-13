Stellus Capital Management, LLC Announces Strategic Partnership with iCapital

Custom Technology Agreement Expands Wealth Managers' Access to Private Credit Strategies

Stellus Capital Management, LLC ("Stellus"), a leader in middle market direct lending, today announced the firm's partnership with iCapital,1 the leading global fintech platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries. The partnership provides access to Stellus' private credit strategy by leveraging iCapital's industry-leading technology.

iCapital's customized end-to-end technology solution digitizes the subscription, administration, operational and reporting processes for investing in alternatives, creating more opportunities for wealth managers and their clients to efficiently access these investments.

"Expanding access to Stellus' private credit strategy fully supports our focus on providing high-net-worth investors with an opportunity to access a cash-flowing alternative asset class, managed by a senior team with an 18-year track record," said Robert T. Ladd, Managing Partner, Stellus Capital Management. "We are excited to provide our distinctive offering to wealth advisors and their clients, leveraging iCapital's simplified technology solution, to help them achieve their long-term investment goals."

"The wealth management community's interest in the opportunities of private markets continues to grow, and with it demand for efficient access and servicing of these investments," said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iCapital. "iCapital is pleased to partner with Stellus to provide the technical infrastructure to expand streamlined access to advisors and their investors."

About Stellus Capital Management

Stellus was founded in 2012 and formed in conjunction with the spin-out of the Direct Capital Unit of the D. E. Shaw group. Stellus' senior team helped create the Direct Capital Unit in 2004 and has been investing together in the middle market for 18 years. Since 2004, the Stellus team has deployed over $8 billion into more than 350 middle market companies, developing a broad and deep expertise in this segment of the private investing market. Stellus currently has approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management, with offices in Houston, TX, the Washington, D.C. area, and Charlotte, NC. Learn more at https://www.stelluscapital.com.

About iCapital

Founded in 2013 in NYC, iCapital is the leading global fintech company powering the world's alternative investment marketplace. It has transformed the way the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions. Wealth management firms use iCapital's solutions to provide clients with quality funds at lower minimums and simplified digital workflows. Asset managers, RIAs, and banks leverage iCapital's technology to streamline and scale their alternative investments operational infrastructure. Additionally, the iCapital ‘flagship' platform offers wealth advisors and their high-net-worth clients access to a curated menu of private equity, private credit, hedge funds, structured notes, and other alternative investments to help meet their investing needs for return and diversification. iCapital's research and diligence team offers robust analysis alongside the firm's extensive suite of advisor education, compliance, portfolio management, and portfolio analytics tools and services. iCapital was recognized on the Forbes FinTech 50 list in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers in 2021 and 2022, and MMI/Barron's Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year in 2020 and 2021. As of March 31, 2022, iCapital services more than US $122 billion in global client assets, of which US $29 billion are from international investors (non-US Domestic), across more than 985 funds. Employing more than 760 people globally, iCapital is headquartered in NYC and has offices worldwide including in Zurich, London, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Toronto.

For additional information, please visit iCapital's website at www.icapitalnetwork.com | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc | Twitter: @icapitalnetwork

See disclosures here.

1 Institutional Capital Network, Inc. and its affiliates (together, "iCapital Network" or "iCapital")

