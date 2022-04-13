lululemon athletica inc. Announces Upcoming Analyst Day

lululemon athletica inc. LULU today announced that it will host an analyst day on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in New York City. The event will feature presentations from Chief Executive Officer, Calvin McDonald and other members of lululemon's senior leadership team to unveil the company's new five-year growth strategy.
Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. The presentations will be broadcast live over the internet beginning at 9:00 AM ET and can be accessed on the investor relations section of Company's website, www.lululemon.com. Those interested in listening to the call are invited to dial 1-800-319-4610 or 1-604-638-5340, if internationally, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.
About lululemon athletica inc.
lululemon athletica inc. LULU is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit www.lululemon.com.
