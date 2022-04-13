Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. FBRT ("FBRT" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 results following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
All conference call and webcast information can be found on the Company's website at https://www.fbrtreit.com. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the call and webcast at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10165548/f24b6754d8. If you are unable to pre-register, the conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 701-1166 (Domestic) or (412) 317-5795 (International). Ask to join the Franklin BSP Realty Trust conference call. Participants should call in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.
The call will also be accessible via live webcast at https://ccmediaframe.com?id=iV3JH1Li. Please allow extra time prior to the call to download and install audio software, if needed. A slide presentation containing supplemental information may also be accessed through the Company's website in advance of the call.
An audio replay of the live broadcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call on FBRT's website. The replay will be available for 90 days.
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. FBRT is a real estate investment trust that originates, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, FBRT had over $9 billion of assets. FBRT is externally managed by Benefit Street Partners L.L.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton. For further information, please visit www.fbrtreit.com.
