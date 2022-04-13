Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global biologics contract manufacturing market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.
The report provides revenue of the global biologics contract manufacturing market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global biologics contract manufacturing market from 2021 to 2031.
The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the biologics contract manufacturing market.
Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global biologics contract manufacturing market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global biologics contract manufacturing market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global biologics contract manufacturing market.
The report delves into the competition landscape of the global biologics contract manufacturing market. Key players operating in the global biologics contract manufacturing market have been identified and each one of these is profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are the attributes of players in the global biologics contract manufacturing market profiled in this report.
Companies Mentioned
- Lonza Group
- Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.
- Patheon by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Cambrex Corporation
- Siegfried Holding AG
- Fujifilm Holding Corporation
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Recipharm Pharmaceuticals
- WuXi Biologics
- Catalent, Inc.
Key Questions Answered in Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Report
- What is the sales/revenue generated by biologics contract manufacturing across all regions during the forecast period?
- What are the opportunities in the global biologics contract manufacturing market?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?
- Which regional market is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which type segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2031?
- Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?
- What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Segment Definition
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5. Key Insights
5.1. Biologics Contract Manufacturing: Overview
5.2. Trends in Biopharma Contract Manufacturing
5.3. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, approvals, etc.)
5.4. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry
6. Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
6.3.1. Monoclonal Antibodies
6.3.2. Recombinant Proteins
6.3.3. Vaccines
6.3.4. Molecular Therapy
6.3.5. Others
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type
7. Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
8. North America Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast
9. Europe Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast
10. Asia Pacific Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Latin America Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Middle East & Africa Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Competition Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1hhu8v
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005534/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.