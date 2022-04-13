Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global biologics contract manufacturing market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global biologics contract manufacturing market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global biologics contract manufacturing market from 2021 to 2031.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the biologics contract manufacturing market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global biologics contract manufacturing market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global biologics contract manufacturing market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global biologics contract manufacturing market.

The report delves into the competition landscape of the global biologics contract manufacturing market. Key players operating in the global biologics contract manufacturing market have been identified and each one of these is profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are the attributes of players in the global biologics contract manufacturing market profiled in this report.

Companies Mentioned

Lonza Group

Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Patheon by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cambrex Corporation

Siegfried Holding AG

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

AbbVie, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Recipharm Pharmaceuticals

WuXi Biologics

Catalent, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by biologics contract manufacturing across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global biologics contract manufacturing market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

Which regional market is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which type segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2031?

Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Segment Definition

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5. Key Insights

5.1. Biologics Contract Manufacturing: Overview

5.2. Trends in Biopharma Contract Manufacturing

5.3. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, approvals, etc.)

5.4. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry

6. Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

6.3.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

6.3.2. Recombinant Proteins

6.3.3. Vaccines

6.3.4. Molecular Therapy

6.3.5. Others

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

7. Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8. North America Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast

9. Europe Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Asia Pacific Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Latin America Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Middle East & Africa Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Competition Landscape

