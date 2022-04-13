Global Automotive Transmission and Clutch Technologies Industry Report Q1 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive Transmission and Clutch Technologies - Global Sector Overview and Forecast (Q1 2022 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Global OE Transmissions and Clutches sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Global Transmissions market has changed rapidly in the recent past. The requirement for greater fuel efficiency in particular has brought a great deal of dynamism to the global transmission market. This dynamism is reflected in both the types of transmission that are finding favour and the number of forward gears employed. These overarching trends are also meshed with different regional preferences for transmission type that continue to prevail.

In terms of broad transmission types the overall global trend is towards increased automation of gear shifting, even in Europe, which has long held out as the last stronghold of the manual transmission in the mature markets. The prevailing view in Europe has long been that the manual transmission - in good hands - is a more efficient means of changing gear than a torque converter automatic. This is no longer always the case thanks to the introduction of lock-up torque converters, more ratios and more sophisticated electronics, while the advent of the dual clutch transmission (DCT) is also challenging the long-held perception that conventional manual transmissions are the most efficient systems available.

As well as better efficiency being on offer from automatic transmissions these days, be they of the torque converter or DCT type, it is also the case that test-driving cycles that produce a vehicles' fuel economy or CO2 rating are more likely to be replicated in the real world when shifting is automated. Finally, increasing urbanisation and associated greater traffic congestion is promoting the requirement for greater in-car comfort and convenience that an automatic transmission can provide.

The macroeconomic environment in each market will determine how fast vehicle markets change and the types of transmissions fitted demanded in each market. What is certain is that as fuel prices continue to rise, as they inevitably will, there will be increased pressure on the vehicle companies to reduce fuel consumption, whether through developing all-electric or hybrid powertrains or "simply" improving the efficiency of the internal combustion engine and conventional transmissions.

Transmission development is a relatively low-cost route for the OEMs to improve the fuel economy of their fleets compared with the adoption of advanced combustion technology. With this in mind technologies like stop-start, across all transmission types, will play an increasingly important role due to it having a low on-cost in return for fuel economy improvements anywhere between 3 and 10%.

Scope

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this Global Car Transmissions and Clutches market study includes -

Automotive OE transmissions (Manual, Automated Manual, Automatic, Dual-Clutch, Continuously Variable) fitment and market size data.

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (Conventional Step, Continuously Variable, Infinitely Variable, Dual-Clutch, Manual, Automated, Hybrids, Clutch Management Systems, Disconnect Clutches).

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers and VMs including Land Rover, Torotrak, Camcon Automotive, Mazda, ZF Friedrichshafen, BorgWarner.

Updated profiles of the major automotive transmission suppliers including their strategies and prospects.

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Main Trends in the Sector

2. PESTER Analysis

Political

Economic

Social

Technological

Environmental

Regulatory

3. Market Segmentation

Clutches

Transmissions

4. Forecasts

AMTs - automated manual transmissions

Automatic transmissions

CVTs - continuously-variable transmissions

DCTs - dual-clutch transmissions

Electric transmissions

Manual transmissions

5. Markets

Clutch market overview

Transmission market overview

6. Technologies

Clutch technologies

Transmission technologies

7. Transmission sourcing patterns

Examples of external transmission supply patterns

In-house vs. external suppliers

Market shares for external supply

8. Appendix

