Citrine Informatics Continues Rapid Growth in Q1 2022, Reports 52% Sequential Quarter ARR Growth and Record Research Funding

Citrine Informatics, the provider of the leading AI and smart data management software platform for materials and chemicals, reports accelerated adoption of the Citrine Platform and announces $4.7M in new research funding in Q1 2022.

Continued ARR Growth

After a record-setting sales year in 2021, Citrine Informatics continued its momentum into 2022 with 52% sequential quarter growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR). This growth was driven by a 120% increase in ARR transactions over Citrine's prior record set in Q4 2021 as well as record bookings.

"Our continued rapid growth across market verticals is a clear indicator of the increased adoption of data-driven methods across the board in the materials, chemicals, and discrete product manufacturers," said Mike Smocer, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Citrine Informatics. "In addition, our strong renewals and trend toward multi-year contracts with industry leaders such as LyondellBasell make it clear that the Citrine Platform is both easy to use for scientists in the lab and is generating significant value at the business level."

Record Quarter for Funded Research

Citrine also had a record quarter in new grant-based funding, winning $4.7M in total contract value across several research grants. The awards spanned application areas from the development of a polymer informatics data platform to the application of state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and physics-based-simulation techniques to rapidly develop next-generation nuclear energy waste storage materials.

"Since our founding, we've been at the forefront of research at the intersection of materials science and machine learning," said Bryce Meredig, co-founder and Chief Science Officer at Citrine Informatics. "We're excited to embark on these new projects with some of the best academic research groups and government research labs in the world, and we look forward to continuing to push the field of materials informatics forward."

Hands-on Intro to MI Workshops

In March 2022, Citrine launched hands-on Intro to Materials Informatics workshops. Enabled by the no-code AI workflows on the Citrine Platform, scientists and business leaders from global materials and chemicals companies joined the workshops to learn the basics of Materials Informatics and complete an end-to-end AI-driven product development workflow without writing a single line of code.

"We have long believed that we will make the biggest impact on the materials and chemicals industry if we can democratize the use of AI to accelerate the development of high-performing, sustainable products," said Greg Mulholland, CEO of Citrine Informatics. "The success our customers are seeing with the Citrine Platform and the early feedback from our hands-on workshops have been stellar. The workshops are proving to be an excellent way for people to experience the future of materials and chemicals development in real life."

