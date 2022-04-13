New Fortress Energy Schedules First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE (the "Company") plans to announce its financial results for the first quarter 2022 prior to 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 5th, 2022. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website, www.newfortressenergy.com.
In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5th, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 953-0778 (from within the U.S.) or (630) 652-5853 (from outside of the U.S.) fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "NFE First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Call."
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newfortressenergy.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time on May 5th, 2022 through 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time on May 12th, 2022 at (855) 859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.), Passcode: 4257013.
About New Fortress Energy Inc.
New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world's transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the company's assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world.
