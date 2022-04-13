Tangoe Launches New Partner Experience Program for IT Expense Management and Advisory Services

Avant and Intelisys Named Founding Technology Services Distributors

Tangoe, a leader in IT expense management (ITEM) and managed mobility services, today unveiled the Tangoe Partner Experience at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo. The comprehensive, first-of-a-kind channel partner program combines Tangoe's world-class ITEM and advisory services for indirect sales partners to help businesses make the most of their IT investment and environment.

"Businesses of all sizes are grappling with how to manage all of their IT assets and expenses," said Mark Denney, Chief Revenue Officer for Tangoe. "Remote workforces, digital transformations, cloud adoptions and mobile have led to increased complexity and Tangoe is in an ideal position to simplify, manage and optimize these technology assets and expenses. The Tangoe Partner Experience is a game changer for partners to bring value to their clients by helping them navigate across a shifting IT landscape to harness and optimize their resources for better business results."

The Tangoe One platform offers a holistic and integrated solution across telecom, mobile and cloud with rich analytics and reporting across the enterprise. Powered by automation and leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, the Tangoe One platform offers full lifecycle management for enterprise IT needs.

Avant and Intelisys are founding Technology Services Distributors for the Tangoe Partner Experience. Trusted Advisors can position increased value to their clients by layering Tangoe One on any technology sale and extracting incremental value for their business.

Drew Lydecker, President and Co-Founder of Avant, said, "IT services are at the heart of an ongoing business transformation. From home to the office, to the coffee shop, businesses have more locations – with unique invoices and contracts for cloud subscriptions, broadband, mobile, wireless, and IoT devices. This transformative platform leverages both control and visibility. It's the building block for fundamental change providing more choice than ever from a provider perspective. Avant is proud to play a leading role in the evolution of innovation – or 'evolocity' – for our trusted advisors through this ground-breaking program."

Technology Services Distributors, Solutions Providers, Global Alliance Partners and Technology Partners will benefit from the simplicity, relevance, value and predictability of being part of the Tangoe Partner Experience. Partners will receive referral fees, reselling discounts, dedicated solutions architects, and partner marketing resources, increasing across each level of commitment.

John DeLozier, President of Intelisys, said, "From large to mid-size businesses, today's hybrid IT environments need to be simplified, streamlined, and informed by insights. Through the Tangoe Partner Experience, Intelisys Sales Partners have a fresh opportunity to advance technology orchestration through smarter data, simple-to-view dashboards, and new offerings for strategic decision-making with their end customers."

Tangoe is the first official ITEM sponsor for the Channel Partners Conference & Expo. Attendees can visit the Avant Lounge and Intelisys Booth #2103 by day and Avant XS and Intelisys JEWEL on Wednesday evening to meet with company executives and learn more about the Tangoe Partner Experience.

About Tangoe

Tangoe is a leading provider of information technology expense management (ITEM) and Managed Mobility Services (MMS) – enabling customers to visualize global assets, capture and optimize their value, and grow the bottom line. More than 50% of the Global Fortune 500 leverage the company's software and services to manage technology inventory, process orders, pay enterprise expenses, and optimize investments. Led by the flagship Tangoe One, customers are empowered with a unified, highly automated approach to working smarter in today's rapidly changing environment – from the cloud, working from anywhere, and beyond. For more information on the power of Tangoe and how it can transform your business, please connect with us to learn more – Twitter, LinkedIn, and Tangoe.com.

