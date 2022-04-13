Jumio Announces Industry Veteran Stuart Wells as Chief Technology Officer, Unveils New Jumio Innovation Lab

FICO technology leader will oversee Jumio's research and development of identity verification technology to drive the industry forward

Jumio, the leading provider of orchestrated end-to-end identity proofing, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced the appointment of Stuart Wells as the company's new chief technology officer. In addition, Jumio unveiled its new Innovation Lab in San Diego. Wells joins Jumio's executive team after nearly a decade at FICO, where he served as executive vice president and chief product & technology officer.

He brings decades of technical leadership experience from leading companies in Silicon Valley such as Avaya, where he served as senior vice president and president of global communications solutions, and Sun Microsystems, where he served as executive vice president.

"Stuart joining our team as CTO signals a new era for Jumio as we continue to redefine the end-to-end identity space," said Robert Prigge, CEO of Jumio. "Stuart's extensive industry knowledge is a major asset as Jumio reaches its next stage of growth and continues to drive innovation in the identity space."

As CTO, Wells will lead Jumio's IT, AI, machine learning and engineering teams. He will also oversee Jumio's Innovation Lab in San Diego and AI Lab in Montreal.

"Jumio's vision of making the internet a safer place has resonated with me as it's such a critical issue today that impacts everyone online," said Wells. "Serving as CTO, I will lead Jumio's engineering teams to continue to deliver on this promise by providing innovative fraud prevention solutions that keep up with the constantly evolving methods of fraud."

About Jumio Innovation Lab

Jumio's newest Innovation Lab in San Diego focuses on research and development for the broader technology landscape, enabling Jumio to facilitate innovation on a larger, long-term scale. Its research program studies and identifies never-seen-before approaches for addressing common identity verification issues.

This team of researchers specifically focuses on innovations that can further improve fraud prevention technology and fraud monitoring to make a significant industry impact in the next 5-10 years. Meanwhile, Jumio's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning Lab in Montreal specializes in shorter-term research that addresses more timely customer needs and pain points.

