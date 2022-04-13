Worldwide Alcoholic Ice Cream Industry to 2027 - Featuring Buzz Bar, Frozen Pints, HDIP and Mercer's Dairy Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Alcoholic Ice Cream Global Market Insights 2022, Analysis and Forecast to 2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Alcoholic Ice Cream from 2017 to 2021 and its CAGR from 2017 to 2021, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2027 and its CAGR from 2022 to 2027.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2017 to 2027.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Alcoholic Ice Cream as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Applications Segment:
- Supermarket
- Convenience Store
- Online Sales
- Other
Companies Covered:
- Buzz Bar
- Frozen Pints
- HDIP (Haagen Dazs)
- Mercer's Dairy
Base Year: 2022
Historical Data: from 2017 to 2021
Forecast Data: from 2022 to 2027
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
5.6 Covid-19 Impact
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Alcoholic Ice Cream Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Alcoholic Ice Cream by Region
8.2 Import of Alcoholic Ice Cream by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Alcoholic Ice Cream Market in North America (2017-2027)
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Alcoholic Ice Cream Market in South America (2017-2027)
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Alcoholic Ice Cream Market in Asia & Pacific (2017-2027)
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Alcoholic Ice Cream Market in Europe (2017-2027)
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Alcoholic Ice Cream Market in MEA (2017-2027)
Chapter 14 Summary For Global Alcoholic Ice Cream Market (2017-2022)
Chapter 15 Global Alcoholic Ice Cream Market Forecast (2022-2027)
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
