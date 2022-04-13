Worldwide Micellar Water Industry to 2027 - Players Include Glossier, Garnier and Maybelline Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Micellar Water Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Micellar water is made up of cleansing oil molecules (Micelles). It is able to draw out impurities from skin. Micellar water is a skincare product which is mainly used to remove makeup, and skin cleaning. Small lipid micelles dissolve the dirt and oil on the skin. Micellar water is available for dry, oily, and sensitive skin.
Different beauty brands have launched their micellar water and introduced their goodness to all. Micelles are made from soaps, and detergents, as they both are surfactant. These surfactants commonly used in different products such as kitchen, floor, and toilet bowl.
Market Drivers
Rise in demand for micellar water in cosmetic industry is expected to boost the global micellar water market growth.
Global Micellar Water Market Restraints
However, product recall is the major restraining factor for market which is expected to hamper the growth of global micellar water market.
Market Segmentation
By Category
- Oily Skin
- Dry Skin
- Sensitive Skin
By Type
- Cleanser
- Makeup Remover
- Cleansing Cream
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East
- Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Glossier
- Biore
- Garnier
- Maybelline
- L'Oréal
- Unilever
- LVMH
- AVON
- Johnson and Johnson
- PandG
- Bioderma
