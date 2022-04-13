Outlook on the Nutricosmetics Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Primary Function, Distribution Channel and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Nutricosmetics Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Combination of nutrition and cosmetics is called as nutricosmetics, which are designed to provide beauty and healthy aging benefits with an emphasis on hair, nail, and skin.
The increase in healthy aging trend especially in women is the key driving factor for the nutricosmetics market which is expected to drive the market growth. Nutricosmetics includes various ingredients such as Vitamin-A, Vitamin-C, Collagen, Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-6 fatty acids, Caretenoids, lycopene, B-carotene, aloes etc.
Market Drivers
Rise in awareness regarding availability of superior quality nutricosmetics is expected to boost the global nutricosmetics market growth. Recently, people in developed and underdeveloped countries started relying on pharmaceutical products as well as artificial supplements. Furthermore, increase in demand for beauty products to enhance the facial aesthetics is expected to propel the global nutricosmetics market growth.
Moreover, increase in research and development activities for promoting nutricosmetic product development will have the positive impact on global nutricosmetic market growth. Rise in collaboration by key competitors is expected to fuel the global nutricosmetics market growth. For instance, in Nov 2014, Nippi Collagen and Flex Pak had collaborated with each other for launch of collagen-based nutricosmetic product.
Market Restraints
However, lack of awareness regarding nutricosmetics and its benefits in underdeveloped countries which is expected to hamper the global nutricosmetics market growth.
Market Segmentation
By Product
- Supplements
- Beauty Beverages
By Primary Function
- Skin Care
- Hair Care
- Weight Management
- Others
By Distribution channel
- Drug Stores
- Supermarket
- Hypermarket
- Specialist Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- BASF SE
- Frutels LLC
- Innova
- Lonza
- Amway
- Beiersdorf
- Herbalife
- Pfizer
- Suntory
