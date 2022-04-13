Global Construction Chemicals Market to 2027 - Featuring RPM International, Sika and BASF Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Construction Chemicals Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Construction chemicals are blended with cement, concrete and other construction material which are used to hold construction material together.
Construction material and construction chemicals are blended with proper quantities in order to fulfill the design, aesthetic, and functional requirements of civil structures. Construction chemicals play an important role in chemical industries for whole development of the infrastructure activities.
Market Drivers
Increase in demand for construction chemical in developed countries which is expected to boost the global construction chemical market growth. Furthermore, rise in residential and commercial construction activities will propel the market growth during this forecast period. Also, increase in demand for water based products will have the positive demand for global construction chemicals market.
Moreover, growing urbanization and smart cities is expected to fuel the construction chemical market growth. Construction chemicals are the chemicals which are used to modify properties of construction materials. Reduction of water in construction is the main property of construction chemicals due to this property demand of construction chemical is expected to driving the market growth.
Market Restraints
However, unstable economic cycle in underdeveloped countries is expected to hamper the global construction chemicals market growth. Also, lack of skilled labor will affect the global construction chemicals market growth.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Concrete Admixtures
- Repair
- Water Proofing & Roofing
- Flooring
- Sealants & Adhesives
- Others
By End User
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Infrastructure
- Repair Structure
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Fosroc International Limited
- Mapie S.p.A
- Pidilite Industries
- RPM International Inc.
- Sika AG
- The Dow Chemical Company
- BASF SE
- Arkema SA
- Ashland Inc.
- W.R. Grace & Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jh9me9
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005505/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.