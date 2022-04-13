2022 Economic and Political Relations Sino-MENA Corporate Package Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Economic and Political Relations: Sino-MENA Corporate Package Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Introducing the corporate package on the economic and political relations between China and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Sino-MENA Monitor
The AM Sino-MENA Monitor is the world's first and only economic and geopolitical research subscription service to offer insights into the expanding links between China and the MENA region. It monitors China's growing presence in the region, and developments in the One Belt One Road Strategy, trade, FDI, energy, tourism and diplomacy amongst other fields of economic and political exchanges.
Sino-MENA Corporate Package is delivered on a monthly Basis.
Please note Sino-MENA Corporate Package only includes China-MENA related reports.
Companies Mentioned
- AIIB
- Accelerator Technology Holdings
- Bahrain's Economic Development Board
- Barwa Bank
- Central Bank of Libya
- Dubai Food Park
- Dubai Multi Commodities Centre
- Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone
- Endeavor Jordan
- IMF
- International Bank of Qatar
- Kuwait's Silk City
- Masraf Al-Rayan
- NEOM
- OPEC
- One Belt and One Road
- PSA Peugeot Citroen
- Renault
- Silicon Badia
- Solar Moroccan Programme
- Tadawul
- The Arab League
- The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
- The City of Shenzhen
- The MSCI
- The NOC
- The Saudi Stock Exchange
- The Young Presidents Organisation (YPO)
- Total
- UN
- Young Presidents Organisation (YPO)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x96o5j
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005501/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
