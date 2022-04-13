The Worldwide Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Industry is Expected to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market Research Report by Type (Cable-pull System and Electric-hydraulic Caliper System), Vehicle, Distribution, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market size was estimated at USD 8,473.07 million in 2021, USD 9,037.34 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.83% to reach USD 12,599.69 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing consumer awareness of road safety

Growing advancements in-vehicle safety systems

Increasing levels of automation in driving

Restraints

Higher cost of the system

Opportunities

Demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient automotive components

Expanding markets of mid-segment cars

Challenges

Risk of braking problems if wires between the EPB switch, module, and actuator are shorted

Companies Mentioned

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Allegro MicroSystems, LLC

Brembo S.p.A.

Continental AG

Dalian Haina New Energy Auto Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

DURA Automotive Systems Inc

Electronic Mobility Controls, LLC

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd

Hyundai Mobis

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd

Kuster Holding GmbH

Magna International Inc.

Mando Corp

Nabtesco Automotive Corporation

Ningbo Tuopu Group Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SKF AB

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

