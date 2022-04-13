Global Overview of the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Report, 5th Edition - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Overview of the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market 5th Edition " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publication of the fifth edition of its report on the polyurethane dispersions (PUD) markets. This new edition looks at the growth seen in these markets in recent years and expectations of how the markets will develop in the current economic circumstances.
This report defines the production and consumption in 2021 along with forecasts for 2026.
The report is available as a single volume, covering the three main global regions:
- Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)
- The Americas
- Asia-Pacific
Data for the production of PUDs by application type is presented as follows:
- Industrial Coatings
- Leather & Textile
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Fibre Glass Sizings
Data for consumption of PUDs by application is presented as follows:
- Automotive Coatings
- Wood & Furniture Coatings
- Plastic Coatings
- General Industrial Coatings
- Concrete Flooring & Roofing
- Leather & Textile
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Fibre Glass Sizings
- Other
Research for this study was carried out in Q4 of 2021 and Q1 of 2022. Data is provided for the year 2021, in addition to forecasts for 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Geographical Scope Of Study
1.2 Production And End-Use Markets
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Forecasts
1.5 Rounding
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.2 Production
2.3 Consumption
3. Overview Of PUDs
3.1 Technical Background
3.2 Properties
3.3 Formulation
3.4 Manufacturing Process
3.5 Applications
4. Raw Materials
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Production Of Raw Materials
5. Global Production By Region
6. Global Consumption By Region
7. UV Curable PUDs
8. PUD Manufacturers
8.1 Profiles Of Major PUD Manufacturers
8.2 Directory Of Suppliers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/euhjj6
