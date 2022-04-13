Canadian Payments Forecast Report 2022: Five Year Forecasts on Consumer Payment and Related Acceptance Infrastructure - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Canadian Payments Forecast, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have seen drastic changes to the performance of the Canadian economy, and dramatic shifts in consumer spending and payment habits. The war in Ukraine is also set to have a significant impact on the global economy, with ripple effects filtering through to Canada and likely to be felt for years to come. What was set to be a promising year as pandemic restrictions were eased now seems fraught with additional economic risks, which could have a substantial impact on the payments industry in Canada.

The "Canadian Payments Forecast 2022" provides detailed insights into how the developments in the Canadian economy brought about by responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have affected, and are likely to affect, consumer payments in Canada, and how this is expected to play out in the coming years in the context of new technologies, business models and the fintechs that are instrumental in shaping this future.

Drawing on survey research from more than 2,000 Canadian consumers, Canadian Payments Forecast, 2022 is a critical strategic resource for payment professionals, providing essential in-depth insights and forecasts across all consumer payment modalities to facilitate effective strategic planning and product development in the wake of the pandemic, and the likely impact of geopolitical conflict.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of each of the major consumer payments segments in the Canadian market. Detailed five-year forecasts are presented on consumer payments and related acceptance infrastructure.

Payment types included in the report:

Cash

Online payments

Gift cards

Cheques

Mobile payments

P2P payments

Debit cards

Bill payments and transfers

International remittances

Credit cards

Prepaid cards

Wearable payments

Contactless payments

Virtual currencies

Included in this year's comprehensive update of the report:

In-depth analysis on prospects for the Canadian economy, personal consumption expenditure, and the retail sector as Canada moves out of an environment dominated by the pandemic

Analysis and forecast for each major consumer payment segment in the wake of developments in the Canadian economy

An in-depth assessment of the penetration and acceptance of emerging payment technologies and how these will shape the future in payments

Key Indicator tables for all major payment modes

Key Topics Covered:

The Canadian Economy

Prospects for Consumer Payments in Canada Cash Cheques Debit cards Credit cards Contactless payments Mobile payments Online payments Wearable payments Bill payments and transfers Prepaid cards Gift cards P2P payments International Remittances Virtual Currencies

Consumer Payments in Perspective

