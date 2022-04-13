Global Femtocells Market Outlook to 2028: A $4.32 Billion Market by 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Femtocells Market Outlook 2020: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Femtocells Market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 14.32 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 42% over the forecast period 2019 - 2028.
Robust Demand due to transmission power of femtocells is comparatively less than macrocell networks
The primary driver for the femtocells market is less power consumption. As the transmission power of femtocells is comparatively less than macrocell networks, the former consumes less power than the latter and saves energy. A femtocell consumes less than 7 W and can support several connections in each range. An increase in applications of smartphones for availing value-added services has fueled the growth of the femtocell market. Reductions in the cost of electronic equipment such as mobile phones, laptops, and other internet devices have increased the demand for femtocell.
The primary factor hindering the growth of the femtocells market is the availability of substitutes in the forms of Wi-Fi and picocells. Flexibility in networking technology trends is also reducing the revenue for the femtocells market femtocell market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as reductions in the cost of electronic equipment such as mobile phones, laptops, and other internet devices. Moreover, the increase in applications of smartphones for availing value-added services has fueled the growth of the femtocell market. Also, the market growth in developing economies is hampered due to the higher cost. There is growth in femtocells due to technological advancements in femtocell technology and decreasing cost of femtocell devices. Adding, there's high adoption of femtocells within the residential segment counting increasing demand from the enterprise segment, which is additionally driving the market.
Europe Expected to Witness Significant Growth in Global Femtocells Market
In standings of the region, Europe region is expected to hold the dominant position in the global Femtocell Market. An increase in smartphone penetration, developments in the capabilities of these mobile devices, and the penetration of the 4G technology across the region are expected to boost the market growth.
The United Kingdom is a front runner in technology and services and recorded a GDP growth of 1.7%. The economy is expected to be modest, owing to the subdued consumer expenditure and the political and economic uncertainty of the outcomes of Brexit negotiations.
The UK segment is buoyed by the presence of robust technologies and infrastructure, owing to the presence of market leaders like Verizon, and is characterized by intense competition in the mobile and broadband sectors. This is one of the reasons why the mobile penetration in the country is higher than the European average, supported by relatively low consumer prices.
Players to Focus on Global Femtocells Market
The femtocells market is fragmented. The players in the market are bringing many innovations, and there are various mergers and acquisitions taking place. The market players operating in this market can achieve a competitive advantage by providing cost-efficient, consistent and scalable equipment.
Scope of the Report
By Type
- 2G femtocell
- 3G femtocell
- 4G femtocell
By Application
- Consumers
- Commercial
- Public Space
By Technology
- IMS/SIP Femtocell
- IU-H Femtocell
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- SAMEA
Company Profiles
- ZTE Corp
- Cisco Systems Inc
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Ericsson Inc
- Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Motorola, Inc
- Netgear Inc.
- Picochip Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9i9yk4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005429/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.