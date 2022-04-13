Global Femtocells Market Outlook to 2028: A $4.32 Billion Market by 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Femtocells Market Outlook 2020: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Femtocells Market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 14.32 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 42% over the forecast period 2019 - 2028.

Robust Demand due to transmission power of femtocells is comparatively less than macrocell networks

The primary driver for the femtocells market is less power consumption. As the transmission power of femtocells is comparatively less than macrocell networks, the former consumes less power than the latter and saves energy. A femtocell consumes less than 7 W and can support several connections in each range. An increase in applications of smartphones for availing value-added services has fueled the growth of the femtocell market. Reductions in the cost of electronic equipment such as mobile phones, laptops, and other internet devices have increased the demand for femtocell.

The primary factor hindering the growth of the femtocells market is the availability of substitutes in the forms of Wi-Fi and picocells. Flexibility in networking technology trends is also reducing the revenue for the femtocells market femtocell market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as reductions in the cost of electronic equipment such as mobile phones, laptops, and other internet devices. Moreover, the increase in applications of smartphones for availing value-added services has fueled the growth of the femtocell market. Also, the market growth in developing economies is hampered due to the higher cost. There is growth in femtocells due to technological advancements in femtocell technology and decreasing cost of femtocell devices. Adding, there's high adoption of femtocells within the residential segment counting increasing demand from the enterprise segment, which is additionally driving the market.

Europe Expected to Witness Significant Growth in Global Femtocells Market

In standings of the region, Europe region is expected to hold the dominant position in the global Femtocell Market. An increase in smartphone penetration, developments in the capabilities of these mobile devices, and the penetration of the 4G technology across the region are expected to boost the market growth.

The United Kingdom is a front runner in technology and services and recorded a GDP growth of 1.7%. The economy is expected to be modest, owing to the subdued consumer expenditure and the political and economic uncertainty of the outcomes of Brexit negotiations.

The UK segment is buoyed by the presence of robust technologies and infrastructure, owing to the presence of market leaders like Verizon, and is characterized by intense competition in the mobile and broadband sectors. This is one of the reasons why the mobile penetration in the country is higher than the European average, supported by relatively low consumer prices.

Players to Focus on Global Femtocells Market

The femtocells market is fragmented. The players in the market are bringing many innovations, and there are various mergers and acquisitions taking place. The market players operating in this market can achieve a competitive advantage by providing cost-efficient, consistent and scalable equipment.

Scope of the Report

By Type

2G femtocell

3G femtocell

4G femtocell

By Application

Consumers

Commercial

Public Space

By Technology

IMS/SIP Femtocell

IU-H Femtocell

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

SAMEA

Company Profiles

ZTE Corp

Cisco Systems Inc

Alcatel-Lucent

Ericsson Inc

Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Motorola, Inc

Netgear Inc.

Picochip Inc

