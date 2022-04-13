Alpha Fintech by PPRO Announces Launch of Fi911's Intelligent SaaS Dispute Processing for Financial Institutions in Asia Pacific

Fi911, the leading dispute specialists and sister brand of Chargebacks911, today announces its partnership with Alpha Fintech (https://www.ppro.com/news/ppro-acquires-alpha-fintech-in-game-changing-deal/), a fintech pioneer aiming to evolve and simplify payments. APAC regional acquirers and PSPs will be able to leverage the unrivaled Fi911 SaaS dispute management platform ("DisputeLab"), delivering turnkey intelligent automation and end-to-end processing.

Global-branded cards issued in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to generate more than 288 billion purchase transactions in 2025, compared to 196 billion in 2020. However, with rapid growth comes new fraud threats. The new partnership will enable Alpha Fintech to extend a fully managed software service, delivering much needed scale and scope. The solution promises accelerated, "record-breaking" integrations, leveraging next generation technology through a hub and spoke framework.

Utilizing Fi911's dispute management suite, financial institutions will not only benefit from end-to-end case processing through its acquiring solution, DisputeLab, they will also have turnkey access to white-labeled Merchant APIs, Merchant Facing Portals, SSO enablement, and value added services. The platform delivers full transaction reporting levels, comprehensive dispute management tools and a robust rules engine, and comes pre-enabled for several value added service options. Additionally, acquirers can leverage On-Demand services, where plug and play integrations enable near-immediate back office support for chargebacks review and processing by industry experts. Its interface, flexible configuration and built-in merchant notification module ensure improved customer experience and hands free management. The Fi911 and Chargebacks911 platform is powered by machine learning algorithms to ensure increased efficiency and minimize human error. Fi911's Managed Service offers similar value of its automated solution with superior results - meaning no expired cases and a performance hassle-free guarantee.

Commenting on the partnership, Monica Eaton-Cardone, Founder at Fi911, said, "Alpha Fintech has gone from strength to strength in recent years and we are delighted to join forces to offer a turnkey solution for acquirers in the APAC region. This partnership will enable Alpha Fintech to provide best-in-class dispute management with a scalable global solution that is unmatched in its ability to simplify the complexities that plague chargebacks. Our technology powers many of the world's largest financial institutions today – we are laying the foundation for those to come tomorrow as well!"

Oliver Rajic, CEO at Alpha Fintech, adds: "There was no doubt that Fi911 was the premier partner for us as we bolster our position in the APAC region. Being able to plug and play has been invaluable as it has meant we have been fast to market and can more readily have a solution for our merchants and start achieving results for them. In addition, we are able to digitize our platform, making it more efficient and increasing savings across the board."

Borne from identifying the need for a better exchange of data that integrates the requirements of merchants and institutions, the Fi911 platform provides financial institutions with the ability to manage and engage their entire ecosystem – whether back-end processing platforms, agents, partners, merchants, or third-party intelligence feedback.

Fi911 supports traditional card payments, alternative payment methods, loyalty programs, and real-time collaboration tools, extending plug-and-play connections to hundreds of data sources through one single integration. By enabling financial institutions with more intelligent tools, more data connections, and more flexibility, Fi911 encourages stronger data-led decision-making and more proactive action to be taken for all chargeback-related activities.

About Fi911

Fi911 supports financial institutions with innovative back-office automation technologies created specifically for banking and financial institutions. By supporting direct communications between FIs and their ecosystems, the company's scalable payment product suite offers features that range from fast, flexible merchant onboarding to highly transparent and feature-rich client portals.

Fi911's proprietary DisputeLab™ helps resolve chargeback disputes faster and more efficiently by utilizing next generation technology that leverages a robust rule engine and highly scalable microservices specifically designed to optimize each step in the dispute cycle. The company's unified platform also provides threat detection, reconciliation, risk management tools, and the ability to generate commissions and ISO pay-outs directly through the system.

Established by the dispute experts at Chargebacks911®, Fi911 offers global reach and expertise, and customized training and support from recognized industry leaders. https://fi911.com/

About Chargebacks911

Founded in 2011, Chargebacks911 is the first global company fully dedicated to mitigating chargeback risk and eliminating chargeback fraud. As industry-leading innovators, Chargebacks911 is credited with developing the most effective strategies for helping businesses manage disputes and reduce loss in various industries and sectors within the payments space.

Chargebacks911 provides comprehensive SaaS solutions that are highly scalable for managing chargebacks, handling services and fraud strategy management. The company helps decrease the negative impact of chargebacks and provides real-time API connectivity and insights, thereby improving revenue retention using data-driven technology to help ensure sustainable growth for every member of the payment channel.

Chargebacks911's unparalleled category experience and patented Intelligence Source Detection (ISD™) technology identifies the true source of chargebacks, automatically remediates fraudulently filed disputes, safeguards reputations, monitors feedback 24/7 and provides insight to proactively prevent future fraud. www.chargebacks911.com

