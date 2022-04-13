South African Pharmaceutical Industry Market Report 2022: Profiles of 129 Companies including Cipla, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Aspen and Adcock Ingram - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Pharmaceutical Industry in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The importance of the pharmaceutical industry has been amplified by the global health crisis. South Africa has the world's largest antiretroviral programme and is one of the major producers of radiopharmaceuticals. With the ongoing development of local manufacturing capacity and capabilities, local pharmaceutical companies are set to play a pivotal role in the production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines and other medicines for the domestic market and the rest of Africa. Although South Africa is the largest manufacturer and supplier of pharmaceuticals in sub-Saharan Africa, it is highly reliant on imported products, which account for more than two-thirds of pharmaceutical sales.

The pandemic continues to cause business interruptions and supply chain challenges. Commercial flight disruptions have caused procurement delays and stock shortages. Other key challenges include frequent power outages and downward pressure on the rand, which has driven up the price of imported ingredients and finished products. The single exit price increase was well below inflation and the prior year increase.

Formal and informal sales revenue of all cannabis products was estimated at around R14bn in 2021 and the Department of Trade Industry and Competition said sales could double by 2024. Government's cannabis masterplan aims to expand the cannabis industry, attract foreign investment and create tens of thousands of jobs. Many companies hope to be part of this growth, and there are around 30 licensed commercial cannabis producers in South Africa.

This report focuses on the pharmaceutical industry in South Africa including manufacture, retail and wholesale trade in pharmaceuticals and alternative health products, such as medicinal cannabis. The report includes information on the state and size of the industry, notable players in each subsector, developments, corporate actions, regulations and other influencing factors.

There are profiles of 129 companies including international companies Cipla, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, local companies including Aspen and Adcock Ingram, retailers Clicks and Dis-Chem, and cannabis companies such as Goodleaf.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Notable Players

3.3. Trade

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID -19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Drug Abuse and Other Health Concerns

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories South Africa

Acino Healthcare Group

Adcock Ingram Holdings

African Medicines

Afrigen Biologics

Afriplex

AIM Africa

Alpha Pharm

Amka Products

Amway South Africa

Arrie Nel Pharmacy Group

Ascendis Health

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals

Aurobindo Pharma

Austell Pharmaceuticals

B Braun Medical

Barrs Pharmaceuticals Industries

Baxter Healthcare South Africa

Bayer

Becton Dickinson

Bio Earth Manufacturing

Biologicals and Vaccines Institute of Southern Africa

Bitek Industries

California Pharmaceuticals

Caprichem

Chemical Convertors

Chemtron Holdings

Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical

Cipla Medpro South Africa

Columbia Pharmaceuticals

CoMED Health

Deon Schoeman CC

Dis-Chem Pharmacies

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

DSV Healthcare

Dynachem

Ecolab

Eli Lilly (S A)

Evohealth

Felbridge

Ferring

Forever Living Products South Africa

Fresenius Kabi Manufacturing SA

Fresenius Kabi South Africa

G M Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline South Africa

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals South Africa

Goodleaf Company

Gulf Drug Company

H H Durrheim

Herba Zone

Herbalife International South Africa

Hersol Manufacturing Laboratories

Hymed

IMBC Investment

iMvula Healthcare Logistics

Infection Protection Products

Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals

Iszipharm Pharmaceutical Distributors

Joe Soap CC

Johnson and Johnson

Kellogg Company of South Africa

Kevali Chemical Group

Lakato

Leaf Botanicals

MedCan

Medichem

Mega Magic CC

Merck

MSD

National Bioproducts Institute

Nativa

NeoLife International

Nestle

Netcare Pharmacies

New Clicks South Africa

Nkunzi Pharmaceuticals

Novartis South Africa

Nutritional Holdings

Omnia Holdings

Organon South Africa

P and G South African Trading

Parceval

Pfizer Laboratories

Pharma Dynamics

Pharmaceutical Enterprises

Pharmacy Direct

Pharmacyweb Holdings

PharmaForce

Pharmed Pharmaceuticals

Pick n Pay Stores

Platchem

Prime Cleaning Suppliers

Ranbaxy

Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals

Releaf Pharmaceuticals

Richbay Chemicals

Roche Products

S A F I C

S A Natural Products

S Buys

Safarmex

Safety Chemicals

Sandoz South Africa

Sanofi Industries South Africa

Shoprite Holdings

Solgar South Africa

Sonke Pharmaceuticals

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation

SPAR Group

Specialised Maintenance Products

Specpharm Holdings

Spectank

Tevo

Tiger Brands

Topmed Health Care Distributors

Touchless Germ Control Western Cape

Transpharm

Unilever South Africa

Vital Health Foods

Waco Africa

Wellness Warehouse

Woolworths Holdings

Xixia Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i16bbk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005464/en/